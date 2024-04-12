Motorcyclist, 24, dies after accident with lorry on AYE

A 24-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after a traffic accident on Apr. 12, 2024, at around 7:15am.
The accident occurred along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) after the Clementi Avenue 2 exit.
A lorry and a motorcycle were involved in the accident.
A video of the accident's aftermath was shared in a Telegram group at approximately 11am.
In the video, three police cars and eight officers were spotted on the first lane of the expressway.
Officers were seen holding up a white canvas.
SCDF and Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with Mothership that a 24-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.
SPF said a lorry and a motorcycle were involved in the accident, and a 46-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.
Top image via Telegram/@SgRoad.
