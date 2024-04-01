Fast voided for some M'sians after Selangor mosque sounds call to prayer 4 mins early

The Prima Saujana Kajang Mosque, located in Kajang, Selangor, issued an apology to its congregants for sounding the evening azan (Muslim call to prayer) four minutes too early on March 30.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. They then break their daily fast once the azan is sounded for prayers.

Observing the timing of the break fast is vital. Since the mosque sounded the call to prayer early, congregants relying solely on the mosque's call to prayer broke fast prematurely.

According to an article by The Rakyat Post, the nazir ("overseer" or "supervisor") of the mosque, Mohammad Asri Harun, said the mosque had apologised to the congregants who were affected.

The nazir also noted that those who had relied solely on the mosque's call to prayer would need to replace their fast since it was considered void due to the timing error.

The mosque was reportedly newly-built, having just opened on March 28.

The erroneous timing of the azan was supposedly due to a technical error.

According to a report by NST, the mosque management referred the matter to the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) which oversees Islamic institutions in the state of Selangor.

Top photo from Facebook.