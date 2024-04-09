More than 2,200 individuals caught possessing or using vapes from Jan. 1 - Mar. 31, 2024

More than 2,200 individuals were caught for possession or use of electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31, 2024.

Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Science Authority (HSA) said in joint press releases that the individuals were caught at borders and during intensified patrols at public areas like the central business district, entertainment outlets and shopping centres.

This also included student vaping cases referred by schools and institutes of higher learning (IHLs).

1,950 individuals were caught for possession or use of e-vaporisers at stepped-up patrols in public areas.

250 cases from schools and IHLs were referred to HSA.

40 e-vaporiser-related cases were detected at the borders during joint operations between the HSA and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

In the first quarter of 2024, HSA successfully disrupted several illegal e-vaporiser distribution networks and seized more than S$7 million worth of e-vaporisers and components.

2023 stats

According to HSA and MOH, 7,838 persons were caught for possessing or using e-vaporisers in 2023.

This is a 60 per cent increase from the 4,916 cases in 2022.

In 2023, more than 3,000 e-vaporiser-related online listings were removed, compared to more than 2,600 online listings removed in 2022.

Enforcement

From March 2024, all offenders -- including first-time offenders in schools and IHLs -- caught purchasing, using and possessing e-vaporisers are referred to HSA and subjected to a fine of up to S$2,000.

This is to strengthen deterrence among youths against vaping.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will also be notified when students are caught by HSA or other enforcement agencies outside of school for vaping offences.

IHLs have reviewed their sanctions, which include corrective work orders, mandatory community service, and revoking hostel privileges for student offenders from Autonomous Universities.

HSA works closely with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to detect and deter attempts at smuggling vaping products through Singapore's borders.

HSA reminded travellers that it is illegal to bring prohibited tobacco products like e-vaporisers in Singapore, and those found with e-vaporisers or their components will be fined.

Convicted foreigners will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

Transport companies and drivers who bring unknown items and prohibited tobacco products into Singapore will also be subject to enforcement actions.

16 Letters of Notice were issued to social media services and e-commerce platforms from MOH and HSA on Mar. 11, 2024, to remind them that hosting vaping-related content breaches the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act.

"The onus is on social media services and e-commerce platforms to exercise due diligence and proactively remove vaping-related content. Enforcement actions may be taken against the platforms that are found with inadequate processes to detect and remove vaping-related content," said HSA and MOH.

Education efforts

Schools and IHLs are working with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) to amplify anti-vaping messages in educational materials and preventive programmes, raise awareness of the harms of vaping, and provide cessation support for students caught vaping.

MOE with HPB has also communicated Singapore's stance against vaping to staff and students and stepped up enforcement.

Parents have also been informed, and HPB has shared messages on the harms and illegality of vaping with close to 90,000 students to date.

At the population level, HPB launched a vape-free campaign in 2023 aimed at raising awareness of the harms and illegality of vaping.

Top photos via HSA and MOH