'Miss Saigon' S'pore looking for child actor, must be 4 - 8 years old, not taller than 115cm

The musical will be running from Aug. 15 for a limited time.

Wong Li Jie | April 11, 2024, 08:28 PM

In case you haven't heard, the highly acclaimed musical "Miss Saigon" will be having its Singapore run at the Sands Theatre in August.

An open call for the role of Tam has been announced.

In the story, Tam is the son of lead characters Kim and Chris. The role has no spoken or sung lines.

Photo by Daniel Boud.

"The character is male identifying, of Vietnamese heritage with a playing age of three years old," the organiser Base Entertainment Asia described.

It's noted that the role can be played by performers of any gender, though if cast, those with long hair might have to cut it.

Auditionees do, however, have to be four to eight years old with a height limit of 115cm.

Parents of interested auditionees can view more details about the audition and apply here.

The audition is tentatively set for Apr. 27 and 28, though the venue has yet to be confirmed.

Top photos by Daniel Boud.

