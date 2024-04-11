'Miss Saigon' S'pore looking for child actor, must be 4 - 8 years old, not taller than 115cm

In case you haven't heard, the highly acclaimed musical "Miss Saigon" will be having its Singapore run at the Sands Theatre in August.

An open call for the role of Tam has been announced.

In the story, Tam is the son of lead characters Kim and Chris. The role has no spoken or sung lines.

"The character is male identifying, of Vietnamese heritage with a playing age of three years old," the organiser Base Entertainment Asia described.

It's noted that the role can be played by performers of any gender, though if cast, those with long hair might have to cut it.

Auditionees do, however, have to be four to eight years old with a height limit of 115cm.

Parents of interested auditionees can view more details about the audition and apply here.

The audition is tentatively set for Apr. 27 and 28, though the venue has yet to be confirmed.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Daniel Boud.