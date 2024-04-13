Sydney mall stabbing: Injured mother, 38, gets baby to safety, later dies in hospital

A mass-stabbing occurred at a Westfield mall in Bondi Junction, Sydney, resulting in at least six dead and several others injured.

Among the victims was a woman and a nine-month-old baby, who were rushed to the hospital after suffering stab wounds.

Unfortunately, News reported that the baby's mother, a 38-year-old woman, succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital.

Sydney Morning Herald also reported that the mother had died.

Details of the mother and child's ordeal were later shared in a report by Australian news site News.com.au, which revealed that the pair had gotten help from two male shoppers nearby.

The men helped to carry the child and used clothes from a store to try and stem the child's bleeding.

Wanted to hide

During an interview with the local press, the men recounted that they were shopping at the time the chaos broke out.

When they witnessed the suspect run up to the woman holding the baby, they were ready to "go and help out".

"But I just said to my brother, we’ve got to run," one of them said.

The pair ended up running into a store and prepared to lock the doors.

Injured woman and baby

Just then, the mother came in with the baby, both bleeding.

"The baby got stabbed and, yeah the mum got stabbed," said one of the men.

"We got them into the store and just got them safe and then rang for help," he added.

The men were roped into helping out themselves when the mother tossed one of them her baby.

"The mum came over with the baby and threw it at me. And [I was] just holding the baby. Yeah. Looked pretty bad," he told the media.

Baby was bleeding

The men went on to share that the baby's condition looked "very bad", and that there was a lot of blood on the floor.

In an effort to save the child, they yelled for others to pass them shirts from the store so they could make a compress for the bleeding.

They observed that the mother herself looked to be in a dire state, with blood coming out of her mouth.

Both mother and child were later evacuated from the mall and sent to the hospital.

The baby is reportedly undergoing surgery, according to News AU.

Top images via @BUSINESSricardo/Twitter and Bobby Ellison/TikTok