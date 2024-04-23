McDonald's launching Yakiniku Burger on Apr. 25 & burger vending machine a day before at Plaza Singapura

McDonald's Singapore is launching the Yakiniku Burger from Apr. 25, for a limited time only.

The burger comes in beef or crispy chicken options.

The beef version is a 100 per cent Quarter Pounder with savoury yakiniku sauce, caramelised onions and shredded white cabbage.

The chicken version is similar but with crispy chicken.

A Yakiniku Burger vending machine will also be launched but on Apr. 24, one day before the actual launch of the burger.

The Yakiniku Burger vending machine will be at Plaza Singapura level 1 Atrium from 12pm to 1pm and 6pm to 7pm.

Burgers dispensed will be while stocks last.

All photos via McDonald's