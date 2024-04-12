Back

Public stops driver suspected of drink driving from leaving Jurong West Ave 2 accident scene

A witness saw a white car get hit by a red car travelling in the opposite direction.

Hannah Martens | April 12, 2024, 05:42 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 54-year-old man and two teenagers aged 15 and 17 were injured in a three-car accident along Jurong West Avenue 2 on Apr. 11, 2024.

A witness told Shin Min Daily News that he saw a red car travelling in the opposite direction hit a white car.

The witness added that after the collision, the driver of the red car tried to make a three-point turn and appeared to want to flee the scene.

However, the witness said a group of drivers got out of their cars and prevented the driver from leaving.

Driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

In a video shot by the witness, a man in blue ran to the red car and opened the car door, asking the driver to get out of the vehicle.

Shin Min reported that the driver appeared unwilling to exit his car and tried to drive it, while three other members of the public surrounded it.

In another video seen by the Chinese media, the man in blue could be heard shouting, "Come out, come out!"

When the driver finally got out of the car, he was asked if he was drunk.

The witness shared that when the police arrived, the driver of the white car and his two children were wandering outside the car, their injuries not appearing to be serious.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force shared that they were alerted to an accident involving three cars along Jurong West Avenue 2 on Apr. 11 at about 12:15am.

A 54-year-old male car driver and his two teenage male passengers, aged 15 and 17, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A 48-year-old male car driver was subsequently arrested for suspected drink-driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SCDF stated that two persons were conveyed to the National University Hospital and one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

S'pore man, 61, refuses to hold dog's leash on walks, says he advised it 'not to be aggressive', fined S$3,000

He also walked his dog unleashed on five other occasions despite being served warning letters.

April 12, 2024, 06:52 PM

Xiaohongshu user spots Mark Lee at food court, mistakes him for Wang Lei, gets trolled

Mixed up.

April 12, 2024, 06:30 PM

Pope Francis, 87, confirmed visiting S'pore from Sep. 11-13, 2024

Details of the visit will be released progressively.

April 12, 2024, 06:23 PM

S$1 to ₩1,016: South Korean won drops to historic low against S’pore dollar after ruling party’s election defeat

Looks like a win for tourists too.

April 12, 2024, 06:05 PM

Friendship Food Court at People’s Park Complex suspended 1 day for failing to keep premises free of infestation

Closed on April 12, 2024.

April 12, 2024, 05:58 PM

S'pore police looking for next of kin of woman, 71, who was resident of Ang Mo Kio

She lived in Blk 307 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

April 12, 2024, 05:28 PM

E-commerce safety ratings: Shopee scores top marks, Facebook Marketplace & Carousell at the bottom

Consumers should keep all transactions and communications with sellers within the platform.

April 12, 2024, 05:12 PM

S'pore govt committed to protect all minorities, including Muslims, Jews: Shanmugam on Gaza conflict

He said a now-deleted post on the Israel Embassy page "risked inflaming tensions".

April 12, 2024, 05:02 PM

Indonesia denies reports it will establish diplomatic relations with Israel in exchange for OECD membership

Indonesia debunked reports that it had agreed to normalise ties in exchange for Israel's approval of its OECD membership.

April 12, 2024, 04:18 PM

Cameroon man, 23, charged for forging Sports Hub staff pass & VIP ticket to enter Bruno Mars concert

He allegedly succeeded on the first day but was discovered on the second day.

April 12, 2024, 04:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.