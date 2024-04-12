Public stops driver suspected of drink driving from leaving Jurong West Ave 2 accident scene

A 54-year-old man and two teenagers aged 15 and 17 were injured in a three-car accident along Jurong West Avenue 2 on Apr. 11, 2024.

A witness told Shin Min Daily News that he saw a red car travelling in the opposite direction hit a white car.

The witness added that after the collision, the driver of the red car tried to make a three-point turn and appeared to want to flee the scene.

However, the witness said a group of drivers got out of their cars and prevented the driver from leaving.

Driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

In a video shot by the witness, a man in blue ran to the red car and opened the car door, asking the driver to get out of the vehicle.

Shin Min reported that the driver appeared unwilling to exit his car and tried to drive it, while three other members of the public surrounded it.

In another video seen by the Chinese media, the man in blue could be heard shouting, "Come out, come out!"

When the driver finally got out of the car, he was asked if he was drunk.

The witness shared that when the police arrived, the driver of the white car and his two children were wandering outside the car, their injuries not appearing to be serious.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force shared that they were alerted to an accident involving three cars along Jurong West Avenue 2 on Apr. 11 at about 12:15am.

A 54-year-old male car driver and his two teenage male passengers, aged 15 and 17, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A 48-year-old male car driver was subsequently arrested for suspected drink-driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SCDF stated that two persons were conveyed to the National University Hospital and one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News