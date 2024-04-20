Man, 49, arrested after randomly shouting at Changi Village pub patron, hitting him & then collapsing

A man approached a customer at a pub in Changi Village, shouted at him, hit him, and later passed out.

The altercation took place at Charlie's Corner, a pub next to Changi Village Hawker Centre, on Apr. 19.

Pub staff confirmed with Mothership that the incident happened at around 7:25pm.

A series of events

A staff member from the establishment told Mothership that the man had been passing by when he suddenly began to shout in Malay at one of the customers dining at the pub.

"He pointed at the customer, [went] towards him speaking Malay, and then he slapped the customer," the staff member said.

Amid the scuffle, the staff tried to help the customer, while an "old uncle" confronted the perpetrator.

At some point, the man was knocked to the floor and promptly passed out.

Staff members then bound his hands with cable ties and called the police.

In a video clip shared by a Mothership reader, the man can be seen lying unconscious on the floor, with staff members checking his vitals.

He had "come out of nowhere" and attacked the customer unprovoked, said the reader, who wished to remain anonymous.

A subsequent video clip showed the man restrained in a chair, appearing dazed while being interrogated by a police officer who said: "Talk to me now."

Police statement

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at around 7:30pm on Apr. 19.

Two men, aged 45 and 49, were conveyed conscious to the hospital while the 49-year-old was arrested for affray.

"He is also assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt," the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

