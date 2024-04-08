Back

Man makes tiny model of Jurong East MRT station, gifts it to station manager

Very smol.

Ilyda Chua | April 08, 2024, 04:22 PM

A man in Singapore recently presented a public transport station manager with an unexpected gift: a diorama of the very MRT station he manages.

The artist, who goes by the name Anthony, posted about his little project on TikTok.

@likeants Damn feels. Im happy to see them liking my work 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #fyp #foryou ♬ Smart - LE SSERAFIM

Prior to presenting the gift, Anthony posted progress videos of how he'd put together the diorama: from sanding and painting the surfaces, to pasting the tiny "Platform B" sign on the tiny wall.

Photo from @likeants/TikTok

Photo from @likeants/TikTok

Once it was complete, he brought the diorama to the actual train station.

"It's time to pass this diorama to the rightful owner," he wrote in the video.

Anthony then gave it to the station manager, who admired it and even agreed to pose for a picture.

Photo from @likeants/TikTok

"Damn feels," he wrote in the caption. "I'm happy to see them liking my work."

Singapore in miniature

Speaking to Mothership, Anthony said the diorama took roughly two to three weeks to complete.

It is his first MRT station diorama.

"I decided to choose Jurong East as I frequently board [at] this station and it's very crowded," he explained.

He added that he had "a great chat" with the station manager, Manshah, who "really loved [his] work".

Photo from @likeants/TikTok

The miniature artist has previously created dioramas of iconic spots in Singapore.

For instance, there's his diorama of a HDB lift lobby, complete with a CCTV and no-smoking sign:

Photo from @likeants/TikTok

And this diorama of the ubiquitous DBS ATM.

Photo from @likeants/TikTok

It even comes with a tiny little bank card, and even tinier bank notes (such is life).

Photo from @likeants/TikTok

Photo from @likeants/TikTok

Top image from @likeants/TikTok

