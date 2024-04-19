Back

Man, 59, locks himself in flat, SPF saws off gate to enter premises

Sparks fly.

Hannah Martens | April 19, 2024, 12:31 PM

A video of Singapore law enforcement sawing through a gate to gain entry into a Housing and Development Board flat surfaced on TikTok.

The incident occurred at Block 57 Lengkok Bahru on Apr. 17 at around 8am.

In the video, sparks could be seen as officers sawed through the metal gate before gaining entry.

@zailia7276not yishun by mistake. is blk 58 lengkok baru.♬ original sound - ZaiLia

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they received a call for assistance at Block 57 Lengkok Bahru at 7:50am on Apr. 17.

When the police officers arrived, a 59-year-old man had locked himself in his residential unit.

The police assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, and officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the incident.

At 10:50am, SPF managed to gain entry into the unit.

No injuries were reported.

The man was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

He is currently under investigation by the Central Narcotics Bureau for a drug-related offence.

Top photos via TikTok/Zailia7276

