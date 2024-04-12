S'pore man, 61, refuses to hold dog's leash on walks, says he advised it 'not to be aggressive', fined S$3,000

A 61-year-old man in Singapore was fined S$3,000 on Apr. 12 for repeatedly walking his pet Japanese Spitz outdoors unleashed in 2022 despite receiving warning letters and reminders.

It is an offence to walk one's dog outdoors unleashed under the Animals and Birds (Dog Licensing and Control) Rules.

Ng Lai Beng pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to place his dog under a leash under his control in a public place, with four other similar charges taken into consideration, reported CNA.

He told district judge Wong Li Tein that the dog was "different from other dogs" and claimed that others have complimented it for being "a very well-trained and obedient dog".

What happened

The National Parks Board (NParks) received feedback on Aug. 18, 2022 that Ng had walked his dog without a leash at a rooftop garden in Fernvale Road.

Investigations revealed that he did not hold onto the leash which he had attached to his dog's body harness, according to CNA.

Ng was later issued a letter in September 2022 notifying him that he was under official notice after the public submitted feedback about the incident.

He continued to walk his dog without holding its leash on five other occasions at different locations including a park, a playground, and a rooftop garden.

"Advised dog not to be aggressive"

In court, Ng read out a statement to Wong and said that his dog is "very different from other dogs".

He added that he had been taking care of the dog "full-time" after his business failed and it had "learned how to cross the traffic without guidance all by himself."

"We also advise him not to be aggressive to any pedestrian or passer-by all this while, and even my nearby neighbours, Malay family, also praise him that he is a very well-trained and obedient dog."

He added that he did not hold onto the dog's leash as he wanted it "to be safer" than other leashed dogs who still escaped and died from a road accident.

Repeated offence

The prosecution said Ng's explanation was "counter-intuitive" and highlighted that Ng is a repeat offender.

NParks prosecutors said that enforcement action was taken against Ng on six previous occasions for walking the same dog and another dog outdoors without a leash.

In 2021, he was also fined for arguing with a man at a lift lobby after he refused to move his dogs.

Wong told Ng: "It's not up to you whether you think your dog is well-trained. There are other people on the road who would not want to encounter you and your unleashed dog."

"You know there are neighbours living in your neighbourhood who do not like it and are fearful. If you continue to do this, you will be going to prison, paying fines for no reason at all."

The prosecutor said the regulation aims to prevent accidents or "dog bite cases".

"The accused must learn that it is not for him to decide whether the regulations should be adhered to."

Penalties

Ng has been allowed to pay his fine in instalments by end-April 2024.

If payment for the fine is not made by then, Ng will have to serve four weeks' jail.

He initially said that he could not afford to pay fines and would serve jail time.

Those found guilty of walking a dog without a leash may face a fine of up to S$5,000.

