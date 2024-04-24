S'pore man, 36, arrested after allegedly requesting to draw smiley face on woman's feet & taking photos

A 36-year-old man was arrested by the Singapore Police Force on Apr. 22 after he allegedly approached a woman with a request to draw a smiley face on her feet using a marker "as part of a dare".

He also supposedly asked to take photos of his drawing on her afterwards, said the police in an Apr. 24 news release.

When the victim lodged a police report on Apr. 18 at around 4:20pm, she also alleged that the man "had touched her feet while taking photos of her feet".

No further details were provided about the interaction that allegedly occurred.

Man to be charged with outrage of modesty

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Ang Mo Kio police division established the identity of the man and arrested him along Mayflower Road.

A marker, a mobile phone, and two storage devices were seized as case exhibits.

The man will be charged in court on Apr. 24 with the offence of outrage of modesty.

If convicted, the accused could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of the punishments above.

Report matter to police immediately

The police also urged members of the public to remain vigilant towards sexual offenders.

Should they witness an incident of molestation or are aware of someone being a victim of molestation, they are encouraged to report the matter to the police immediately.

"The police have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the safety of the community and will spare no effort in ensuring that offenders are swiftly apprehended and dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," added the police.

Top images via Canva & Singapore Police Force