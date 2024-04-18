S'pore man, 45, arrested on suspicions of trafficking more than 2.6kg of heroin

About 2.682kg of heroin was seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Apr. 17, 2024, according to a press release.

A 45-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on suspicions of drug trafficking.

In addition, 20g of "Ecstasy", 10g of "Ice", 10g of cannabis and two Erimin-5, or Nimetazepam, tablets were seized.

The drugs were estimated to be worth about S$286,000 and were estimated to be able to feed the addiction of 1,280 abusers for a week, CNB said.

May face death penalty

CNB officers arrested the man in the vicinity of MacPherson Lane.

The man was carrying a black pouch, which was found to contain about 239g of heroin.

Officers proceeded to raid the man's hideout located in the vicinity of Jalan Chengkek, and recovered about 2.443kg of heroin and the rest of the drugs.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of heroin may face the death penalty.

Top photo via CNB