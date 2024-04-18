Back

S'pore man, 45, arrested on suspicions of trafficking more than 2.6kg of heroin

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of heroin may face the death penalty.

Ruth Chai | April 18, 2024, 06:18 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

About 2.682kg of heroin was seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Apr. 17, 2024, according to a press release.

A 45-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on suspicions of drug trafficking.

In addition, 20g of "Ecstasy", 10g of "Ice", 10g of cannabis and two Erimin-5, or Nimetazepam, tablets were seized.

The drugs were estimated to be worth about S$286,000 and were estimated to be able to feed the addiction of 1,280 abusers for a week, CNB said.

May face death penalty

CNB officers arrested the man in the vicinity of MacPherson Lane.

The man was carrying a black pouch, which was found to contain about 239g of heroin.

Officers proceeded to raid the man's hideout located in the vicinity of Jalan Chengkek, and recovered about 2.443kg of heroin and the rest of the drugs.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of heroin may face the death penalty.

Top photo via CNB

No good options for either Israel or Iran, but wider conflict may yet be avoided: Bilahari Kausikan

Israel's response "cannot be only symbolic", said the veteran diplomat, but a more aggressive retaliation "risks a wider regional conflict".

April 18, 2024, 06:16 PM

Apple CEO Tim Cook in S'pore, company investing S$340 million to expand Ang Mo Kio campus

He visited Gardens by the Bay and agreed to appear on the podcast "Muttons in the Morning".

April 18, 2024, 06:12 PM

Police & residents save cats caught in UAE floods

Bless their hearts.

April 18, 2024, 05:59 PM

Woman in Brazil wheels deceased uncle, 68, to sign for loan at bank, arrested for fraud

She tried to get him to sign the loan papers by holding his head and hand.

April 18, 2024, 05:54 PM

Revamped Coach Play Shophouse carries new collection & bags sold exclusively in Southeast Asia

Spring into bloom this season.

April 18, 2024, 05:30 PM

Katong Shopping Centre's Dona Manis co-founder leaves, sets up bakery right next door

It was initially speculated that she was "kicked out" from Dona Manis Cake Shop.

April 18, 2024, 05:29 PM

Otters spotted scampering across Changi airport tarmac, filmed by S'pore Airlines passenger

There was no disruption to the plane's schedule.

April 18, 2024, 04:08 PM

Penang Savour at Rivervale Plaza in Sengkang suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises clean

It is closed until April 29, 2024.

April 18, 2024, 03:28 PM

Claypot, a food stall at Woodlands St 13, suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises free of infestation

It is closed until April 29, 2024.

April 18, 2024, 03:13 PM

Woman pays S$25 for plate of bean sprouts, Tiong Bahru eatery says it's S$25 for 2 plates

He said, she said.

April 18, 2024, 02:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.