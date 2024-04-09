Back

Man, 25, charged for allegedly exposing his genitals to 2 women separately in Woodlands on same day

The police caught him within six hours of the alleged offences.

Iain Tan | April 09, 2024, 06:38 PM

A 25-year-old man allegedly exposed himself to two women on Sunday, Apr. 7.

He was arrested later that same day.

The police said they received two reports of a man purportedly exposing his genitals to two women along Woodlands Circle and Woodlands Drive 73 respectively.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted follow-up investigations and used police camera footage to identify and arrest the man within six hours of the alleged offences.

He was charged with the offence of sexual exposure today (Apr. 9).

If found guilty, he may be imprisoned for up to one year, fined, or both.

The police said that sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of others in the community will be "dealt with sternly in accordance with the law".

Top image via Pexels

 

 

