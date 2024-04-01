Mama cat & 5 kittens, rescued from Punggol, now up for adoption

A rescued street cat and her five adorable kittens are up for adoption in Singapore.

The mama cat, Bella, gave birth to the litter in an inaccessible hole under a walkway in Punggol.

She had two litters prior and steadfastly avoided attempts to capture her for sterilisation.

Fortunately, after a long period of building trust, the two-year-old "supermum" was trapped and rescued.

The entire family is now safely in the arms of fosterers and up for adoption.

Here's the furry little family:

And here are are the kittens, each with their own coloured ribbon.

Sage, Female

Saffy, Female

Basil, Male

Cinnamon, Male

Dill, Male

Currently, the kittens are around eight weeks old.

They'll only be ready for adoption at between 12 and 14 weeks.

In the meantime, they appear to be having a grand time snuggling, fighting, and generally being the cutest siblings ever.

Her fosterer encouraged potential adopters not to overlook Mama Bella either.

"Bella has a very gentle and calm temperament...When all the kittens get an offer for a home, don't leave mama behind," she said.

Here are some details to take note of:

Adoption fees of S$100 per kitten and S$150 for Bella will apply.

Paired adoptions are encouraged. Kittens will not be adopted into homes without other cats.

A mandatory home visit will be conducted.

Prospective adopters can find more info here.

Interested? Fill in the adoption questionnaire on this page and send it to [email protected] for consideration.

Top image from Jennlio/Instagram