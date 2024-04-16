Back

M'sia man wins RM7.4 million (S$2.11 million) with RM1 bet on wife & children's birthdates

He's set for the next 20 years.

Fiona Tan | April 16, 2024, 02:06 PM

A man in Malaysia struck 4D with a RM1 (S$0.29) ticket, winning RM7.4 million (S$2.11 million).

Set for the next 20 years

Free Malaysia Today reported that the man bet on his wife and his two children's birthdates.

The report was filed from Petaling Jaya, Selangor, although it is unclear if the man was from there.

He reportedly had been consistently betting on the same numbers since his youngest child was born in 2022.

The man will receive the prize money in instalments of RM1,000 (S$284.50) each day for the next 20 years.

The total prize includes a RM100,000 (S$28,450) bonus for signing up for Magnum Life's — the gambling company — exclusive membership programme.

The man said: "Winning this prize is a dream come true for my family and I."

He added that he intends to use his winnings to buy a home and invest the rest.

Top image from Canva

