M'sia man, 53, wins S$3.81 million 4D lottery, plans to live off interests from savings account

A security guard from Sabah, Malaysia won RM13.4 million (S$3.81 million) in the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 game on March 2.

The 53-year-old has been working as a security guard for over 20 years.

He told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd that the set of winning numbers — 1203 and 1227 — was a combination of his birth date and car registration number, New Straits Times reported

Cost only S$0.74

"I bought these two numbers which only cost me RM2.60 (S$0.74) to be rich," he said.

"I thought I might still continue to work until my retirement, but after looking at the interest alone if I deposit the winnings, I will no longer need to work," he said.

The RM2.60 sum includes Sabah's sales tax of RM0.60.

S$19,000 per annum in interests

Even at a 0.05 per cent per annum savings account interest rate, the lump sum winnings will generate about S$19,000 (RM66,700) in interests a year.

The winner said his wife could not stop crying when he told her the good news.

The couple can now live their dream of building a house to accommodate their entire family, including siblings.

"Being an indigenous Sabahan, I can now make a difference for my people, I want to go back and develop my village," he added.

The man's RM13,403,860.25 winnings came out of a total jackpot of RM14,962,901.80 (S$4.26 million).

The balance of the jackpot amounting to RM1,559,041.55 (S$440,000) was shared by two winners from Sabah and Kuala Lumpur.

Top photos via Google Maps & @erwinlee89/Carousell