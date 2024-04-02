Back

Anwar U-turns on civil service Hari Raya bonus, some will get RM500 (S$142) payout

PM Anwar Ibrahim announced the bonuses during his monthly address.

Emily Williams | April 02, 2024, 04:29 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim has announced civil servants will get RM500 (S$142) for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

This was a reversal of his earlier statement that civil servants would not get an extra bonus for the occasion, as they already received an early incentive.

Payments to begin this week

At the Prime Minister’s Department monthly address on Apr. 1, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, announced that civil servants on Grade 56 and below, as well as contract appointees, will be paid RM500 (S$142) each.

“I have informed the Treasury for the special Aidilfitri financial assistance to be distributed beginning this Friday, April 5, 2024,” said Anwar, according to Malay Mail.

He also said government retirees and veterans — both those with and without pensions— would receive RM250 (S$71), reported The Star.

Backflip

At the end of March, New Straits Times reported that Anwar said there would be no bonus payments for civil servants in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year.

A payment of RM2,000 (S$571) was already presented to civil servants on Feb. 24, according to Malaysiakini.

This payment was an early incentive payment for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

In his monthly address on Apr. 1, Anwar addressed this, saying, "we were wrong, we were too early”.

He said the payment was based on public feedback:

“When I met some civil servants yesterday, I asked them if they were satisfied with the Aidilfitri bonus.

Many were reluctant to express their concerns, but others claimed it had already been spent.

Following my previous statement, even the chief secretary to the government has been reluctant to bring up the matter, so I haven’t spoken to him about it yet.

But I am aware that many of your hearts have been pounding.”

Top image from Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook

Muji to open largest S'pore outlet in Parkway Parade on Apr. 3, 2024

With outlet-exclusive products.

April 02, 2024, 04:26 PM

13 teens in M'sia charged over murder of student, 17, allegedly over RM85 (S$24.10)

No plea was recorded.

April 02, 2024, 04:25 PM

Foreign guests might not be 'comfortable' using 'secured communications' provided: MINDEF

Concerns were raised after a German military officer's phone call was intercepted by Russian media.

April 02, 2024, 03:50 PM

'Thank you for being our Olympic champion': Tributes pour in for Joseph Schooling after news of retirement

A legend.

April 02, 2024, 03:37 PM

Tom's Palette opens 2nd outlet in Kovan with putu mayam-inspired ice cream

Just nice for the hot weather.

April 02, 2024, 03:29 PM

Bukit Timah Korean BBQ restaurant offering up to 50% off bill if you can limbo low enough

Siri, play Low by Flo Rida.

April 02, 2024, 02:51 PM

Not yet inaugurated, Prabowo meets with Xi Jinping in China

The trip was made at Xi's invitation.

April 02, 2024, 02:51 PM

'1 more Olympics': Joseph Schooling said late father would have wanted him to keep swimming

Schooling lost his father to cancer in 2021.

April 02, 2024, 01:39 PM

8,000 vape offences in 2023, govt to tackle 'growing problem' beyond enforcement: MOH

More than just giving out fines.

April 02, 2024, 01:34 PM

3- to 5-room HDB flats open market rents increased 5% to 35% yearly for past 3 years but now stabilising: MND

The government said it implemented measures to help households with rent, such as relaxing the occupancy cap and ramping up the supply of PPHS flats.

April 02, 2024, 01:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.