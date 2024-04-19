Meteor shower to occur over S'pore on Apr. 22, 2024

A meteor shower is expected to occur over Singapore on Apr. 22 night, the Science Centre Observatory Singapore (SCOB) said.

The Lyrid meteor shower typically peaks during late April.

In 2024, it will peak on the night between Apr. 22 to 23 if you are viewing it from Singapore.

Viewers can anticipate up to 18 meteors per hour, according to the Time and Date website.

It is one of the oldest known meteor showers and has been observed for 2,700 years, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The first recorded sighting of a Lyrid meteor shower goes back to 687 BC by the Chinese.

How you can see it

The Lyrid meteor shower in Singapore would appear as quick, short streaks of light streaking across the night sky and lasts for a few to several nights, said the SCOB in response to queries from Mothership.

Lyrids rarely leave long glowing dust trains behind them as they streak through the Earth's atmosphere, but they can produce occasional bright flashes.

The meteor showers can typically be viewed with the naked eye if there is no light pollution and cloud cover.

SCOB added that one should find a dark spot away from city lights, with a clear and unobstructed view of the sky to view the phenomenon:

"To maximise chances of seeing the Lyrids shower, watchers may look for more open areas with unblocked surroundings and lesser light pollution such as nature parks, beaches, and reservoirs."

Three more meteor showers in 2024

There will be three more meteor shows peaking in 2024.

Eta Aquarids

Eta Aquarids is expected to peak on the night of May 6 and the morning of May 7.

Known for their speed, these meteors can leave glowing "trains", or incandescent bits of debris in the wake of the meteor, which last for several seconds to minutes.

About 60 Eta Aqaurid meteors can be seen per hour during their peak in the southern hemisphere, and 30 meteors per hour in the northern hemisphere.

Eta Aquarids is expected to appear during a nearly new moon, which produces the darkest skies and makes for an optimal viewing experience.

Perseids

Perseids is expected to peak between Aug. 12 and 13.

It is considered the best meteor shower of the year, with it's swift and bright meteors, and long "wakes" of light and colour behind them as they pass.

The Perseids are also one of the most plentiful showers with about 50 to 100 meteors seen per hour.

Geminids

The Geminids will peak on the night between Dec. 13 and 14.

The meteor shower is considered one of the most reliable annual meteor showers.

During its peak, 120 Gemenid meteors can be seen per hour under ideal conditions, and they tend to be yellow in colour.

Top photo via Austin Schmid/Unsplash