Back

Arts, design & media graduates employment & salary rate lower due to labour market conditions, govt providing help

The government also encourage students to consider longer-term factors before they decide to pursue their passion.

Khine Zin Htet | April 03, 2024, 05:45 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Certain courses with lower employment rates and salary levels were discussed during parliament on Apr. 3, 2023.

The 2023 Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey showed that Arts, Design and Media (ADM) graduates have poorer employment and salary outcomes.

Screenshot via

In response to Nominated Member of Parliament Jean See Jinli's question on the reason for ADM graduates' situation, Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang pointed out that they had stable employment outcomes and wage increases over the years.

However, Gan explained that their employment rate and salary level are typically lower than their peers due to the economic demand and labour market conditions of each sector.

Gan explained the measures taken to help such graduates move forward.

Employment rate and salary level for ADM graduates increased every year

Gan said the average employment rate for ADM graduates was around 88 per cent for the past 10 years, and the starting salary increased by about 3.4 per cent yearly.

She also explained that there are more freelancers and self-employed persons in the ADM sector due to its nature of work and business structures.

Support for ADM students and graduates

Gan said the National Arts Council is taking active steps to train and develop such self-employed persons and "grow capabilities and excellence" in the art sector under the SG Arts Plan 2023 to 2027.

"The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and DesignSingapore Council (DSG) have also been working closely with the universities and key industry partners to provide graduates with a good education and relevant in-demand skill sets to take on good jobs and thrive in the workplace," she said.

She also noted that many ADM graduates enter various sectors like public relations, product design, advertising, sales, marketing, graphic design, tourism, and more.

"So indeed, in our education, we hope to equip our students with both broad base as well as vertical skill sets so that they have more opportunities and career choices when they graduate," she said.

Consider career progression and salary before deciding course

Gan also pointed to universities' career fairs, career mentoring workshops as well as employment guidance sites like Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect or NTUC e2i Career Centers for those who require support in their job search.

She also encouraged students to consider longer-term factors such as career progression, salary and growth opportunities in the sector as they pursue their passion and decide on the course of study in the universities.

Top photo from Canva

S'porean CEO, 36, in upcoming Netflix reality series 'Super Rich in Korea'

Elite.

April 04, 2024, 02:01 PM

Crowd sings Kit Chan's 'Home' at Bruno Mars S'pore concert day 1

NDP vibes in April.

April 04, 2024, 01:35 PM

Jaywalking man falls backwards on Serangoon Road while avoiding oncoming van

He was criticised online for jaywalking.

April 04, 2024, 01:01 PM

S'pore property mogul Dennis Wee, 71, passes away

He was battling cancer the past year, according to one of his daughters.

April 04, 2024, 12:32 PM

Swaying swimming pools, rocking buildings, Taiwan's 7.2 magnitude earthquake as caught on camera

The earthquake hit off Hualien, Taiwan's east coast on the morning of April 3.

April 04, 2024, 11:13 AM

S'porean man, 31, jailed for life for killing stepdaughter, 4, by kicking her as she wasn't toilet-trained

His previous voluntarily causing hurt conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal.

April 04, 2024, 12:10 AM

No reports of S'poreans injured in Taiwan's Hualien earthquake so far: MFA

Singaporeans in Taiwan are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary safety precautions in case of aftershocks.

April 03, 2024, 10:09 PM

Law for detention without trial of those associated with gang activities renewed for 5 more years

"We must not be complacent even if the secret society situation in Singapore is under control."

April 03, 2024, 10:05 PM

'Never had so much fear in my life': actors Yvonne Lim, Kate Pang & Shawn Thia marked safe in Taiwan earthquake

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake was the strongest one Taiwan experienced in 25 years.

April 03, 2024, 07:33 PM

Cat A COE price rises to S$89,000

Up across the board except commercial vehicles.

April 03, 2024, 07:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.