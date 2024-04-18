Liz Truss, shortest-serving PM in UK history, backs Donald Trump to win US presidential election

Donald Trump is running for the U.S. presidency once more, and he can count on the support of at least one fellow politician — Liz Truss of the UK.

Truss, perhaps best known for economic turmoil with her proposed Budget, being prime minister upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II and being pitted against a lettuce, gave an interview to the BBC where she backed the twice-impeached former president to win a second term.

"I believe that we need a strong America,” Truss said, and added that "the world was safer" when Trump was president, AP News reported.

Truss said that she doesn't agree with "absolutely everything" Trump has ever said, but nonetheless, she believes the "enemies of the West" feared the U.S. more when Trump was president.

Blamed deep state

Truss also expounded on the economic troubles that arose from her proposed Budget.

During her prime ministership, the value of the pound hit historic lows against the U.S. dollar, following the announcement of a "mini-Budget" which would have necessitated immense amounts of borrowing.

Concerns over the resulting government debt drew swift rebukes and led to the pound's "flash crash".

Truss later sacked her chancellor (finance minister), Kwasi Kwarteng.

However, in her new book and various interviews, Truss blamed the "deep state, technocrats, the establishment," civil servants and the Bank of England for her troubles.

She also said she wanted to work with fellow conservatives, including UK politician Nigel Farage, to battle the "real threat of Western civilisation being undermined by left wing extreme ideals."

Truss also appears to have ambitions in the U.S., with the American edition of her book featuring praise from Republican senators Mike Lee and Ted Cruz.

The Guardian noted her strong criticism of U.S. President Joe Biden in the book, which would be appreciated by the Republicans, and added: "It all points to a clear ambition to carve out a presence in rightwing US media, long on plain display."

Truss resigned her post and served 49 days as prime minister, the shortest in British history.

Related story:

Top image from Liz Truss's Facebook page.