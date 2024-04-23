S'porean artist Yip Yew Chong paints 10m by 3m mural in 6 days to mark Lau Pa Sat's 130th anniversary

Local artist Yip Yew Chong has done it again.

This time he painted a 10m by 3m mural depicting the Singapore icon's rich history to commemorate Lau Pa Sat's 130th anniversary.

Titled "From Shoreline to Skyline", Yip told Mothership that he did the artwork over six days in "very hot and wet weather".

He added that the mural marks the history of Lau Pa Sat — first as the "Old Market", established in 1824 at Telok Ayer as a fish market, then its subsequent reconstruction in 1894 as Lau Pa Sat proper.

Has done about 80 murals so far

When asked about the number of murals he has painted thus far, Yip said it's "hard to count".

This was so as not all of them are singular artworks on one flat wall.

Some are "clusters of paintings with a common theme", which he usually counts collectively as one, even though they are spread out over a large area.

Others are small standalone paintings that he "may or may not" include in his count.

But if he had to give a number, he said it would be "about 80".

Regardless, his works have been photographed countless of times in Singapore by locals and foreigners alike.

They are intrigued by the Easter eggs that Yip factors into his murals, in this case, a crab that is on the loose, as well as a dodgy cat.

Embarking on a new five-year project

Yip also said he will not stop painting murals as ⁠the art form is his "root".

However, he intends to "drastically cut down on mural painting in Singapore" in favour of his next project, which he called “I Paint my World”.

He described it as a canvas a "few hundred metres long", which will depict his "experience and impressions travelling around the world".

The artist also likened the new project's concept to his 60m-long “I Paint my Singapore” artwork, which he completed in January 2023 and took him a year and a half to finish.

"I Paint my World" appears to be an even more ambitious project, as Yip said he will budget five years to complete it.

As part of the project, Yip added that he would travel overseas more often and possibly paint more murals while abroad.

Lau Pa Sat-themed postcards created by Ah Guo on sale

Yip isn't the only artist to create artwork for the 130th anniversary of the market's rebuilding.

Local illustrator Ah Guo has created special merchandise such as notebooks, pouches, and stationary, all decorated with his watercolour illustrations.

Through his art, he hopes to inform tourists and young locals of the market's history and showcase its vibrancy to all.

Those keen on getting their hands on Ah Guo's artwork can collect special stamps to redeem the beautiful pieces, until Jul. 31.

Customers get one stamp for every S$10 spent at either retail or F&B stores in Lau Pa Sat's Food Folks.

Alternatively, you can purchase the postcards for S$2.50 apiece and the pouches for S$15 each.

Top photo via Lau Pa Sat/YouTube