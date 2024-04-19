Back

Famous Naples pizza place L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele opens 1st S'pore outlet in Tanjong Pagar

The restaurant was founded in 1870.

Wong Li Jie | April 19, 2024, 01:53 PM

Those seeking authentic Neapolitan pizza can now find it in this new restaurant.

Known as one of the world's oldest pizzerias, L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele has opened its first-ever Southeast Asia restaurant here in Singapore.

According to the restaurant, key ingredients are imported directly from southern Italy to retain authenticity.

It offers the brand's famed pizza a ruota di carro, or wagon wheel pizza, which has a thin 15-inch base that's served draping over the plate.

First outlet in Singapore

Here's a look at the restaurant located within the new Mecure ICON City Centre hotel.

Photo by Livia Soh.

It seats up to 70 people.

Here's a look at some of the food:

Burrata Alla Puttanesca (S$26++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Creamy burrata with Leccino olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and Cetara anchovies.

Gambero Rosso di Mazara (S$38++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Five pieces of wild red Mediterranean shrimp drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

Fritto de Mare (S$26++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Calamari, succulent prawns, Amalfi coast fin fish, tender zucchini.

Margherita (S$28++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Tomato sauce, basil and two kinds of cheese: Agerola Fior di Latte and Pecorino Romano DOP, a sharp, aged cheese produced from sheep milk.

Friarielli & Salsiccia (S$36++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Pecorino Romano DOP, Italian sausage and friarelli napoletani, an Italian cruciferous vegetable also known as broccoli rabe.

Orecchiette alla Positanese (S$34++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

A speciality from Positano, a town on the Amalfi coast, this dish comprises orecchiette (ear-shaped) pasta with Italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, burrata, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Cannoli (S$16++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

A Sicilian staple featuring deep-fried, tube-shaped shells with a ricotta-based filling.

Famous restaurant

In Naples, the restaurant is famous in more ways than one.

It's frequently met with large crowds of eager customers, one of them being film director Steven Spielberg.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L'antica Pizzeria Da Michele (@pizzeriadamichele)

It was also briefly featured in the 2010 film "Eat Pray Love".

L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele

Address: Mercure ICON Singapore City Centre, 8 Club Street, #01-08, Singapore 069472

Opening hours: 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm, Mondays to Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

Top photos by Livia Soh.

