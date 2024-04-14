'Armed & dangerous' KLIA shooter on the loose, shots meant for pregnant wife

Hafizul Harawi, 38, is on the run after being identified as the perpetrator of a shooting incident at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 arrival hall.

In the early hours of Apr. 14, the man fired two shots at his wife. He missed, and a bullet left her personal bodyguard severely injured instead.

Suspect has three criminal records

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain held a press conference at KLIA on Apr. 14.

“The police have classified the suspect as armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is urged to share the information with the police but not to act alone,” the commissioner said.

Bernama reported that the suspect has three criminal records, two for criminal intimidation and one for theft and impersonating a civil servant.

The two reports for criminal intimidation were made by Hafizul's wife in 2016 and 2023.

"After the latest report [for criminal intimidation] was lodged in December last year, police arrested the suspect. We have submitted the investigation paper but there are certain instructions which need to be implemented," said the commissioner.

Because of that incident, Hafizul's wife hired bodyguards.

Suspect fled after shooting

At the airport, as Hafizul walked towards his wife to attack her, he lit and threw firecrackers, injuring two members of the public.

He then opened fire about three to four metres away from his wife, who was escorted by two bodyguards.

He then left the scene in a car parked at level two of Block C. It is believed that he fled northwards.

Around 30 people were in the area, including members of the public and the airport's auxiliary police, said the commissioner.

Suspect and wife were getting a divorce

Hafizul and his wife, Farah Md Isa, own a travel agency together, reported New Straits Times.

They were also in the midst of a divorce.

According to Bernama, the woman is believed to be in the early stages of pregnancy.

Hafizul's wife wrote in a Facebook post that her bodyguard was shot and a police report has been lodged.

She later posted that she has been advised not to make any statements regarding this case for the time being.

Bodyguard is in critical condition

The wife of the bodyguard, 28-year-old Siti Noraida, said she was shocked and "didn't expect something like this to happen in the month of Syawal", reported Malay Mail.

The full-time housewife was informed about the shooting around 2am and rushed to Cyberjaya Hospital immediately.

"The hospital informed me that my husband's condition is critical and he needs to be put into a medically induced coma. I was also told that there was severe bleeding, and when I arrived at the hospital, he was having difficulty breathing, but no vital organs were affected by the gunshot."

Her husband was working as a personal bodyguard on a part-time basis before Ramadan.

Suspect still in Malaysia, police believe

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said on Apr. 14 that the suspect is still believed to be in the country, reported Malay Mail.

The police has emphasised that the shooting was personally motivated and is not linked to any terrorist activities or groups.

"It is a clear-cut incident with a specific target or personal vendetta. Other than that, travellers should not be worried about safety at the airport," said the commissioner.

"Nonetheless, we will sit down and review the safety measures arrangement at the airport," he added.

The case is being investigated as an attempted murder, and also under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960 for unlawful possession of a weapon.

Top images via LuShGaL/YouTube and Bernama.