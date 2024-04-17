S'porean heiress Kim Lim stuck in Dubai jam for 8 hours amid UAE floods

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has experienced its worst rainfall in 75 years.

In Dubai, 142mm of rain was recorded in the 24 hours from Monday evening, an amount typically recorded in 18 months.

At least one person has died because of the floodwaters, according to The Guardian.

Dubai International Airport (DBX) suspended operations for 25 minutes on Apr. 16, leaving passengers stranded.

Among the travellers who were affected is Singaporean heiress, Kim Lim.

Eight hours in car

In an Instagram post from Apr. 17, Lim said that she was in a car for eight hours for what would typically be a 25-minute ride.

She added that she and her friends were supposed to go to the airport but decided to take a detour due to the heavy traffic.

"We were stuck at (sic) the same highway for six hours," she said.

In the post, she also said: "Our heart goes out to those whose homes and loved ones were affected."

On Apr. 16, Lim also updated about her experience via Instagram Stories.

Top image from Kim Lim's Instagram page.