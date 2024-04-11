Back

S'porean influencer Kim Lim on good terms with ex-husband, opens up about mental health

Revealing more of her personal life.

Wong Li Jie | April 11, 2024, 05:58 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

On the latest episode of YouTube series "Kim Lim Tells All," the local influencer revealed that she has remained close friends with her first ex-husband, also the father of her child.

Some context: Kim Lim, 32, is a billionaire heiress and founder of beauty brands Illumia and Papilla.

Lim's also the star of local influencer Xiaxue's tell-all web series, "Kim Lim Tells All", which sheds light on various facets of Lim's personal life and premiered five months ago on Nov. 9, 2023.

Lim and her ex-husband "still friends"

The influencer was married to Kho Bin Kai, in 2016 for over three years. Lim gave birth to her son Kyden a year later in 2017.

In the interview, Lim denied rumours that it was a shotgun marriage, and shared that, at the age of 25 then, she had already wanted to have children. 

Her family also reacted well to her pregnancy.

The eventual divorce came about as a mutual agreement, Lim shared, as their life goals slowly diverged.

Around the ages of 26 and 27, Lim was ready to embark on the creation of her beauty empire.

Meanwhile, Kho just wanted a simpler life, Kim said.

"We're still friends till today," Lim adds. "We support each other. I still love him a lot [...] A very good father, he takes care of Kyden a lot."

On mental health and self-love

Xiaxue also asked Lim about her struggles with mental health, which she was very candid in sharing.

Lin's mental health reportedly took a hit during her second marriage, with IT entrepreneur Leslie Leow.

She has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Lim explains that symptoms include extreme mood changes that are triggered by external stimuli.

For her, that stimulus "used to be" love, "before the second (marriage) ended".

She also joked that now that she's shifted her focus to her career and become more independent, her love life "sucks".

But at least that means she's been giving herself the space that her mental wellness needs.

Her takeaway from all of this?

"You have to learn to be at peace and learn to love yourself," she said.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Xiaxue/YouTube and kimlimhl/Instagram.

S'pore looks forward to growing relationship with France: Lawrence Wong at Temasek Paris office opening

DPM Wong is in Europe in his current capacity for the first time.

April 11, 2024, 05:15 PM

Firsthand: Why don't S'poreans wear sunglasses?

I'm too hot, hot damn.

April 11, 2024, 05:02 PM

South Korea PM 'humbly' accepts crushing election defeat, offers to resign

It was the highest voter turnout for a parliamentary election in more than three decades.

April 11, 2024, 04:29 PM

Indonesian maid allegedly runs away from S'pore employer after pretending to take out trash at night

Ghosted.

April 11, 2024, 04:01 PM

Terence Tan resigns as Workers' Party member in Jan. 2024 citing 'personal reasons'

Tan, who is married to WP MP He Ting Ru, reportedly said the couple would not have time for their children if they were both elected to parliament.

April 11, 2024, 03:41 PM

Low cost carrier to begin daily trips between Hong Kong & S'pore on Apr. 26, 2024

More choices for your flight to Hong Kong.

April 11, 2024, 03:03 PM

US-Japan space mission will land 1st non-American astronaut on the moon

In the name of the moon.

April 11, 2024, 01:33 PM

S'porean couple, both 47, still missing 8 days after Taiwan earthquake as death toll rises to 16

The married couple, both 47, were vacationing in Taiwan.

April 11, 2024, 11:40 AM

Stingray gives birth to translucent pink baby rays in S'pore reservoir

Newborn pups typically look like small adult stingrays.

April 11, 2024, 10:42 AM

LTA caught 10 drivers overcharging or attempting to overcharge from Sep. 2023-Mar. 2024

Enforcement action taken.

April 11, 2024, 02:41 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.