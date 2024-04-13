Boy climbs into boot of ComfortDelGro taxi at Vivo City, squeezes in with belongings for ride

A young boy was caught packing himself into the boot of a ComfortDelGro taxi stopped at Vivo City.

He looked to have drawn the short straw among his group of friends, as the rest of his entourage occupied the car seats like normal passengers.

Their actions were recorded via the dashboard camera of another vehicle stopped behind the cab, which had front row seats to the unexpected scene.

Boy in boot

The incident occurred on Apr. 12, 2024 at around 7:36am.

Footage of the boy's deed was uploaded onto the YouTube channel "SG Road Vigilante" the next day, garnering criticism from online viewers.

When the video begins, the taxi's boot is already flung wide open.

A group of four to five boys are seen trying to organise themselves into the vehicle.

Two of them climbed into the backseat, while two others head straight for the boot.

Here, one boy carrying a backpack clambered into the tight space.

He curled up among the belongings already packed in the boot, and settled down for the ride ahead.

His friend helped to shut him inside before moving to join his other companions in the backseat.

The backseat seems to be already full however, as the boy soon gets back out to take the shotgun seat instead.

It is not shown what happened after that.

Driver might not be aware

According to ComfortDelGro's regulations, here are the possible combinations allowed on board a single taxi:

Four adults

Three adults and two children below 12

Two adults and three children below 12

One adult and four children below12

While many people slammed the boys and the taxi driver for permitting this unsafe act, there were some who defended the driver, saying that he might not have been aware of what was going on.

"Looks like the boy in white was distracting the driver [to let the other boy] sneak into the boot," commented one Facebook user.

Others expressed worry that the driver might be "incriminated" and lose his job.

ComfortDelGro responds

Responding to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for ComfortDelGro said the company is aware of the video circulating online.

"Passenger safety is our top priority and riding in the boot is dangerous and strictly prohibited. We are investigating this incident and will take appropriate action to ensure safety regulations are enforced."

They urged all passengers to only use the designated seats in the taxi and wear seatbelts.

