Kid cycles into car turning into Cuppage Road, dad scolds driver, 'What the f*ck is your problem?'

A child cycling a bicycle rode into the side of a car turning left from Orchard Road into Cuppage Road, a lane that leads to The Centrepoint shopping mall.

The parents of the child had already cycled past Cuppage Road, with the child the last to cross the lane.

In the aftermath of the collision, the child's father confronted the driver and they got into a heated expletive-laden exchange.

The police told Mothership that the accident took place at the junction of Orchard Road and Cuppage Road at about 4:15pm on Sunday, Apr. 21.

No injuries were reported.

The accident

A clip of the incident was subsequently shared to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

It garnered more than 1,300 reactions and nearly 1,000 comments as of Apr. 22.

In the clip, the car recording the scene was travelling along Orchard Road and approaching Cuppage Road on its left.

Two adults on bicycles were seen riding across Cuppage Road.

A queue had formed up for vehicles in the opposite direction turning onto Orchard Road and the cyclists passed in between two of the vehicles.

As the camcar driver was making the turn, the cyclists passed in front of him.

The driver slowed down briefly to honk at them before continuing the turn.

Suddenly, a kid cyclist in a blue helmet — who was trailing behind the adults — cycled into the side of the camcar.

Hearing a thump, the driver swore and braked to a halt.

As seen in the car's rearview camera, the child was seen on the ground, having fallen after the collision.

A woman who was passing by stopped to help the child up.

The child's father then rushed over.

He glanced at the child briefly before making a beeline for the driver.

Argument

The two then had an exchange laden with expletives off-camera.

The father claimed that it was a crosswalk or pedestrian crossing, implying that they had the right of way.

He also insisted that the driver was speeding.

The driver denied it.

Here is what they said:

Father: "Hey, what the f*ck is your problem?" Driver: "What the f- (inaudible)" Father: "Hey, park your car first!" Driver (opens door): "What the f*ck — (gets interrupted)" Father: 'This is a crosswalk. You don't honk and speed through here!" Driver: "I didn't speed through." Father: "You did speed through!"

As they argued, the child was brought to safety by the passerby and the child's mother.

In response to Mothership's queries , the police confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Online users criticise cyclists

Online commenters were largely critical of the cyclists' behaviour.

Many felt that the child's parents should have been more responsible, instead of leaving the child to trail behind them while cycling across a junction.

One commenter opined that it was the child who was riding quickly across the junction, giving the driver no time to react.

Others pointed out that the junction did not have a zebra crossing or a traffic light, unlike what the father claimed.

Both could have been more careful

Singapore's Highway Code indicates that drivers should give way to pedestrians and cyclists when turning at junctions.

They should also watch out for road users who come out suddenly from behind stationary vehicles and other obstructions.

Cyclists are also advised to slow down and look out for other road users when approaching road junctions or intersections of public paths, according to Singapore's cycling guidelines.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook