Back

Kid cycles into car turning into Cuppage Road, dad scolds driver, 'What the f*ck is your problem?'

The child was riding behind the parents who already made it across.

Daniel Seow | April 22, 2024, 05:01 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A child cycling a bicycle rode into the side of a car turning left from Orchard Road into Cuppage Road, a lane that leads to The Centrepoint shopping mall.

The parents of the child had already cycled past Cuppage Road, with the child the last to cross the lane.

In the aftermath of the collision, the child's father confronted the driver and they got into a heated expletive-laden exchange.

The police told Mothership that the accident took place at the junction of Orchard Road and Cuppage Road at about 4:15pm on Sunday, Apr. 21.

No injuries were reported.

The accident

A clip of the incident was subsequently shared to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

It garnered more than 1,300 reactions and nearly 1,000 comments as of Apr. 22.

In the clip, the car recording the scene was travelling along Orchard Road and approaching Cuppage Road on its left.

Two adults on bicycles were seen riding across Cuppage Road.

A queue had formed up for vehicles in the opposite direction turning onto Orchard Road and the cyclists passed in between two of the vehicles.

As the camcar driver was making the turn, the cyclists passed in front of him.

The driver slowed down briefly to honk at them before continuing the turn.

Suddenly, a kid cyclist in a blue helmet — who was trailing behind the adults — cycled into the side of the camcar.

GIF from SG Road Vigilante.

Hearing a thump, the driver swore and braked to a halt.

As seen in the car's rearview camera, the child was seen on the ground, having fallen after the collision.

A woman who was passing by stopped to help the child up.

The child's father then rushed over.

He glanced at the child briefly before making a beeline for the driver.

GIF from SG Road Vigilante.

Argument

The two then had an exchange laden with expletives off-camera.

The father claimed that it was a crosswalk or pedestrian crossing, implying that they had the right of way.

He also insisted that the driver was speeding.

The driver denied it.

Here is what they said:

Father: "Hey, what the f*ck is your problem?"

Driver: "What the f- (inaudible)"

Father: "Hey, park your car first!"

Driver (opens door): "What the f*ck — (gets interrupted)"

Father: 'This is a crosswalk. You don't honk and speed through here!"

Driver: "I didn't speed through."

Father: "You did speed through!"

As they argued, the child was brought to safety by the passerby and the child's mother.

In response to Mothership's queries , the police confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Online users criticise cyclists

Online commenters were largely critical of the cyclists' behaviour.

Many felt that the child's parents should have been more responsible, instead of leaving the child to trail behind them while cycling across a junction.

One commenter opined that it was the child who was riding quickly across the junction, giving the driver no time to react.

Others pointed out that the junction did not have a zebra crossing or a traffic light, unlike what the father claimed.

Both could have been more careful

Singapore's Highway Code indicates that drivers should give way to pedestrians and cyclists when turning at junctions.

They should also watch out for road users who come out suddenly from behind stationary vehicles and other obstructions.

Cyclists are also advised to slow down and look out for other road users when approaching road junctions or intersections of public paths, according to Singapore's cycling guidelines.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook

6-vehicle Tampines accident: 2 dead are female car passenger, 17 & female van passenger, 57

There are a total of two dead and eight injured from the accident. Two 11-year-old children are among the injured.

April 22, 2024, 04:56 PM

2 dead in 6-vehicle accident in Tampines: Shin Min Daily News

Eight people in total were sent to the hospital.

April 22, 2024, 02:53 PM

50% off cooling mattresses, free pillows worth S$700 & over 1,000 sale items at Four Star’s Kallang Flagship store from Apr. 24 to 28

Your cue to stay cool.

April 22, 2024, 11:55 AM

At least 8 injured after multi-vehicle accident in Tampines

At least six to seven vehicles were involved.

April 22, 2024, 10:44 AM

US legislators approve new military aid to Israel, Taiwan & Ukraine after months of delays

US$61 billion (S$84 billion) worth of military aid to Ukraine.

April 22, 2024, 03:24 AM

Yvonne Lim, 47, wins 10th & final Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award

Happy graduation.

April 22, 2024, 01:55 AM

Star Awards 2024: We count how many times people thank Doreen, Ivy, Ada & Jae

Information you never knew you needed.

April 22, 2024, 12:18 AM

8 highlights from Star Awards 2024 for those who didn't sit through all 3 hours

Friendship bracelets, Onew, trophy-holding tutorial and shoutouts to pets.

April 22, 2024, 12:06 AM

Star Awards 2024: No-holds barred review of celebs' outfits

Time for the Walk of Fame.

April 21, 2024, 11:59 PM

Star Awards 2024 round-up: Who won what

Summary.

April 21, 2024, 08:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.