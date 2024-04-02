'1 more Olympics': Joseph Schooling said late father would have wanted him to keep swimming

"Come on, one more Olympics can lah!"

This is how Joseph Schooling said his late father, Colin Schooling, would have responded if the latter were to learn about his son's decision to retire.

Schooling also mused about what he would say in return.

"What I would have said to him is: I think there is a point in time where it is time to do something else. Also, on the flip side, I get to spend more time and play golf with you. Definitely pulling that card," added the 28-year-old Olympic Gold medalist.

A father's influence

Schooling was responding to a question from the media at a press conference on the morning of Apr. 2, 2024, after announcing his decision to leave competitive swimming via a Facebook post earlier that day.

Schooling lost his father to cancer in November 2021.

Prior to his passing, Schooling's father, along with his mother, had spent more than S$1 million to support Schooling's swimming career, including by selling a home in Australia.

Schooling also expressed his gratitude to his parents at the press conference:

"My dad's passing really opened my eyes. [My] mom, dad, and family sacrificed a lot. They could have lived comfortably, they didn't have to mortgage the house, and they didn't need to send me to the United States. But they did so anyway, and I am thinking 'Wow, this is next level of love'."

Helping emerging athletes

The significant financial, as well as emotional, support that Schooling received from his parents also prompted him to commit himself to helping Singapore's sports ecosystem grow in the future.

This is because Schooling believes nurturing successful athletes is "a numbers game", and Singapore cannot afford to "make mistakes" given its relatively small pool of emerging athletes, as compared to bigger countries like the U.S.

As such, Singapore is required to come up with "a better formula" than other countries, without making those who established the current system "feel cornered".

"We need to understand that we play for the same team. We fly the same flag. And things can be done better. There's always a way to improve," said the Olympian.

Speaking from his experience becoming a young professional athlete in the early 2000s, Schooling said Singapore is currently "moving in the right direction".

He also revealed that he had chatted with Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong as well as Sport Singapore's Chief Executive Officer Alan Goh, and they were "very receptive" to Schooling's input.

"It is nice to see that I am transitioning into this phase where people are willing and receptive to taking our country to the next level. Different? No. Getting better? Absolutely."

Top images via Joseph Schooling/Facebook & Chan Seng/Mothership