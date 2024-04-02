Back

'1 more Olympics': Joseph Schooling said late father would have wanted him to keep swimming

Schooling lost his father to cancer in 2021.

Winnie Li | April 02, 2024, 01:39 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

"Come on, one more Olympics can lah!"

This is how Joseph Schooling said his late father, Colin Schooling, would have responded if the latter were to learn about his son's decision to retire.

Schooling also mused about what he would say in return.

"What I would have said to him is: I think there is a point in time where it is time to do something else. Also, on the flip side, I get to spend more time and play golf with you. Definitely pulling that card," added the 28-year-old Olympic Gold medalist.

@mothershipsg "one more Olympics can lah" 😭😭😭😭 #tiktoksg #sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership

A father's influence

Schooling was responding to a question from the media at a press conference on the morning of Apr. 2, 2024, after announcing his decision to leave competitive swimming via a Facebook post earlier that day.

Schooling lost his father to cancer in November 2021.

Prior to his passing, Schooling's father, along with his mother, had spent more than S$1 million to support Schooling's swimming career, including by selling a home in Australia.

Schooling also expressed his gratitude to his parents at the press conference:

"My dad's passing really opened my eyes. [My] mom, dad, and family sacrificed a lot. They could have lived comfortably, they didn't have to mortgage the house, and they didn't need to send me to the United States.

But they did so anyway, and I am thinking 'Wow, this is next level of love'."

Helping emerging athletes

The significant financial, as well as emotional, support that Schooling received from his parents also prompted him to commit himself to helping Singapore's sports ecosystem grow in the future.

This is because Schooling believes nurturing successful athletes is "a numbers game", and Singapore cannot afford to "make mistakes" given its relatively small pool of emerging athletes, as compared to bigger countries like the U.S.

As such, Singapore is required to come up with "a better formula" than other countries, without making those who established the current system "feel cornered".

"We need to understand that we play for the same team. We fly the same flag. And things can be done better. There's always a way to improve," said the Olympian.

Speaking from his experience becoming a young professional athlete in the early 2000s, Schooling said Singapore is currently "moving in the right direction".

He also revealed that he had chatted with Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong as well as Sport Singapore's Chief Executive Officer Alan Goh, and they were "very receptive" to Schooling's input.

"It is nice to see that I am transitioning into this phase where people are willing and receptive to taking our country to the next level. Different? No. Getting better? Absolutely."

Top images via Joseph Schooling/Facebook & Chan Seng/Mothership

8,000 vape offences in 2023, govt to tackle 'growing problem' beyond enforcement: MOH

More than just giving out fines.

April 02, 2024, 01:34 PM

3- to 5-room HDB flats open market rents increased 5% to 35% yearly for past 3 years but now stabilising: MND

The government said it implemented measures to help households with rent, such as relaxing the occupancy cap and ramping up the supply of PPHS flats.

April 02, 2024, 01:23 PM

'NS didn't end my career': Joseph Schooling on whether 2022 enlistment disrupted his swim career

"NS did not end my career per se. I ended it on my terms," Schooling said.

April 02, 2024, 11:31 AM

Taiwan defence minister apologises for son's alleged sex scandal, President Tsai denies his resignation

Chiu Kuo Cheng's son is under investigation for soliciting sex workers.

April 02, 2024, 10:30 AM

Porsche beats red light along Yio Chu Kang road, pedestrian runs away to avoid getting hit

Yikes.

April 02, 2024, 10:22 AM

S'porean comedian-actor Henry Thia, 72, semi-retires

Not quitting showbiz yet, though.

April 02, 2024, 10:10 AM

Gong Cha Korea launches ‘Tteokbokki’ pearl milk tea from Apr. 1, 2024

An unexpected crossover.

April 02, 2024, 09:23 AM

Joseph Schooling, 28, retires from swimming

Hanging up his swimming cap and goggles.

April 02, 2024, 07:19 AM

SIA resuming flights to 3 destinations in China from Apr. 22 after suspending services for 'regulatory reasons'

The airline suspended services to Chengdu, Chongqing and Xiamen from Mar. 31 to Apr. 21.

April 02, 2024, 02:01 AM

GrabPay Card to be discontinued from Jun. 1, 2024

From Apr. 1, 2024, Grab will no longer accept new applications for digital or physical GrabPay Cards.

April 01, 2024, 10:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.