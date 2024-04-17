Back

Jewel Changi Airport annual footfall up by 26%, most tourists from China, M'sia & Taiwan

It is also celebrating its fifth anniversary.

Fasiha Nazren | April 17, 2024, 03:00 PM

Jewel Changi Airport has seen a 26 per cent increase in traffic for financial year 2023/2024, from the previous year.

According to a press release on Apr. 17, overall sales grew by 20 per cent.

Of the total footfall registered, 30 per cent were overseas travellers.

Here are the top five places tourists were from:

  • China

  • Malaysia

  • Taiwan

  • U.S.

  • Indonesia

Jewel's attractions located at the Canopy Park also saw a 12 per cent growth in total visitor numbers and a 35 per cent increase in sales.

Fifth anniversary celebrations

As part of Jewel's fifth anniversary, the tourist destination will be premiering a new light and music showcase called "What A Feelin5".

The light and music show will take place at the Jewel Rain Vortex from Apr. 17 at the following timings:

  • Mondays to Thursdays: 8pm and 9pm

  • Fridays to Sundays, eve of public holidays and public holidays: 8pm, 9pm and 10pm

There will also be more than 50 special tenant collaborations and perks.

This includes Jewel-exclusive collections at Starbucks, Kate Spade and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Jewel-exclusive menu items will also be offered at Burger & Lobster and Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery.

More details can be found here.

New flagship stores and store openings

Jewel's press release also mentioned that there will be new store openings in May and June 2024.

Singapore's homegrown fashion label Charles & Keith will be expanding at the mall's basement, making it the brand's first Singapore flagship store.

Fila will also be opening its first Singapore flagship store, with a duplex store on the second level of the mall.

Visitors can also expect new-to-market brands like Ipoh Town, Nai Xue and Royal Host.

Top image from Unsplash and Jewel Changi Airport Development.

