Jaywalking man falls backwards on Serangoon Road while avoiding oncoming van

He was criticised online for jaywalking.

Khine Zin Htet | April 04, 2024, 01:01 PM

A man jaywalking across Serangoon Road narrowly missed getting hit by a van and ended up falling backwards onto the road.

A dashcam video of the incident was posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Apr. 1, 2024.

What happened

The video started with a Toyota Hiace van travelling on the leftmost lane.

A man could be seen jaywalking across the busy road.

As he reached the leftmost lane, he put up a hand, possibly indicating to the van driver that he was going to cross the road.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

However, the van did not stop in time and continued driving forward.

In his attempt to avoid the van, the man staggered backwards and fell onto the next lane.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

The video was recorded from the dashcam of the vehicle that stopped right behind the fallen man.

After falling, the man immediately sat up and pointed to the back of the van in a chiding manner.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

One man stepped forward to help the fallen man get up while a couple of other passersby stopped to check on him.

Criticised for jaywalking

Many commenters criticised the man for jaywalking across the busy road.

One said the man should not have jaywalked as it could have "caught the driver by surprise".

Another wrote that he should have taken more caution by crossing the road in a "safer environment".

