Live streamer Jayner Teh apologises for statements about Chan Brothers tour made during live stream

Live streamer Jayner Teh posted a statement of apology on three of her Facebook pages on Apr. 15, 2024, to apologise for the statements she had made against travel agency Chan Brothers Travel (Chan Brothers) during a private Europe tour organised by the agency in July 2023.

This came after Chan Brothers took legal action against Teh and several other live streamers for their comments made on live stream between Jul. 15 and Jul. 16, 2023.

It was previously reported that Teh, Wang Lei, and a few other streamers attended a six-day, five-night private Europe tour from Jul. 11, 2023, to Jul. 16, 2023.

On Jul. 31, 2023, Chan Brothers responded that they would take legal action against the influencers.

Jayner Teh's statement

Jayner Teh published her apology on three of her Facebook accounts.

She stated that she and 14 others attended a private tour of Croatia and Austria organised by Chan Brothers and led by Wang Lei.

Other than stating a version of events that had led to the incident, she acknowledged that the statements she made during the livestreams had caused Chan Brothers to suffer reputational harm.

She said she should have verified the information before making the statements.

She said she had deleted the live streams and would not republish them or encourage others to do so.

Teh also promised not to say or encourage others to publish anything related to the tour that is untrue or could reasonably be seen as being negative about Chan Brothers.

The statement concluded,

"I am sorry for any harm and damage that the comments have caused to Chan Brothers, its management, and its staff."

Chan Brothers' statement

In a statement on the same day, Chan Brothers said Teh made the public apology following a private settlement.

The agency said that Teh's apology "demonstrates a commitment to taking responsibility for her actions" and the company is "pleased with the outcome of the settlement".

Chan Brothers also said that as a lawsuit is ongoing against the remaining live streamers, it will not be responding to requests for comments "so as not to influence the outcome of such legal proceedings”.

Related article

Top image via @abcde.singapore/Instagram, @chanbrotherstravel/Instagram and Canva