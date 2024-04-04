Magnitude 6.0 earthquake felt in Fukushima, Japan 1 day after Taiwan's own

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that a 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit the Fukushima region in northeast Japan just past noon on Apr. 4, 2024.
The earthquake in Japan comes one day after Taiwan was jolted by its strongest earthquake in 25 years on Apr. 3.
No tsunami warning
The earthquake was also felt in Tokyo and its epicentre had a depth of 40km.
The United States Geological Survey, however, said the earthquake measured a magnitude of 6.1, with a depth of 40.1km, as reported by AFP.
No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake in Japan.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries after the earthquake.
TEPCO, the operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, said "no abnormalities" had been detected at the stricken plant or others in the region.
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Taiwan on Apr. 3
A magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook Taiwan on the morning of Apr. 3, 2024, and was the most keenly felt in Hualien, the city closest to the epicentre of the quake.
AFP cited Taiwan’s official central news agency saying that the quake was the biggest since 1999, when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake killed about 2,400 people and damaged or destroyed 50,000 buildings.
At the time of writing, nine people have passed away, while at least 1,050 have been injured.
Another 52 people are believed to be missing.
