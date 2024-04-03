Thai Express founder Ivan Lee gives home tour of his S$40 million Good Class Bungalow in S'pore

Singaporean entrepreneur and founder of Thai restaurant chain, Thai Express, Ivan Lee, recently garnered attention for his Good Class Bungalow (GCB) home reveal.

In a TikTok posted by content creator Aze on Mar. 27, Lee gave a tour of his four-storey GCB, which houses a Starbucks-inspired coffee pantry and a basement with a bowling alley.

"In this district, my house is considered relatively small," Lee, 48, responded when Aze said that the house was much bigger than he had expected.

Costs more than S$40 million

Lee's home, which is roughly 21,500 sq ft (1,997 sq m), boasts a Starbucks-inspired coffee pantry filled with Starbucks coffee mugs and decorations.

He also showed the property's basement, which is essentially an on-site entertainment centre equipped with a bowling alley, arcade machines, a karaoke room, a gym room and a private movie theatre.

He said he spent almost S$500,000 on the movie theatre alone, which is equipped with massage chairs.

Lee also said he spends up to S$9,000 per month on utilities, taxes and salaries for four domestic helpers.

The rest of the GCB houses spacious bedrooms, a roof garden, courtyard and parking space for five vehicles, which include a Tesla, a BMW, and a Rolls Royce.

"His bedroom is bigger than my two bedrooms and one living room," Aze jokingly commented.

The location of the GCB, which also has its own badminton court, was not disclosed.

Mixed reactions

The video received over 13,000 likes on TikTok and garnered various responses from intrigued viewers.

One person commented that the amount Lee spends on monthly bills may equate to one person's salary.

Another said such big houses are "also no good" and may cause inconvenience.

One person also questioned Thai Express' part in Lee's wealth.

Lee, who opened the first Thai Express restaurant in 2002, sold 70 per cent of his Thai Express shares in 2008 and has since founded food startup HotSoupDiet in 2016.

Top photos via Aze.sg/TikTok