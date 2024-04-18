Back

Additional tickets for IU's concert in S'pore going on sale on Apr. 18, 12pm

Good news.

Fasiha Nazren | April 18, 2024, 11:05 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Korean singer-songwriter IU is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr. 20 and 21.

Tickets to her concert were sold out within three hours when they went on sale on Mar. 15.

But here are some good news for fans of the singer.

Concert organiser iMe Singapore announced on Instagram that additional tickets will be put up for sale on Apr. 18, 12pm.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by iMe SG 🇸🇬 (@ime.sg)

The tickets can be bought via Ticketmaster.

The concert organiser also stressed that Ticketmaster is the official ticketing partner and they "cannot guarantee" that tickets purchased elsewhere will be legitimate.

Top image from iMe Singapore's Facebook page and @dlwrma on Instagram.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.