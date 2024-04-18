Additional tickets for IU's concert in S'pore going on sale on Apr. 18, 12pm

Korean singer-songwriter IU is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr. 20 and 21.

Tickets to her concert were sold out within three hours when they went on sale on Mar. 15.

But here are some good news for fans of the singer.

Concert organiser iMe Singapore announced on Instagram that additional tickets will be put up for sale on Apr. 18, 12pm.

The tickets can be bought via Ticketmaster.

The concert organiser also stressed that Ticketmaster is the official ticketing partner and they "cannot guarantee" that tickets purchased elsewhere will be legitimate.

