Israel to temporarily allow more aid into Gaza after Biden warns Netanyahu to prevent 'humanitarian suffering'

Israel will allow more aid into Gaza, BBC reported on Apr. 5.

The move comes hours after U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the Israeli Prime Minister, warning that Israel must takes steps to prevent civilian harm or risk losing U.S. support.

Previously, an air strike in central Gaza killed seven aid workers, including Jacob Flickinger, who held dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada.

An ultimatum

The phone call marks the first conversation between the two leaders since the air strike.

According to BBC, the U.S. president essentially offered Israel an ultimatum: take concrete steps to prevent civilian harm and ensure safety for aid workers, or risk a change in U.S. policy regarding Israel.

Biden has been one of Israel's most prominent supporters, with Washington supplying it with weapons and military aid.

"If we do not see changes we need to see, there will be changes in our policy,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after the call, according to a CNN report.

The President also posted on X, formerly Twitter, following the call. He reiterated that Israel must "work towards a ceasefire".

Today, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu to emphasize that strikes on aid workers and the humanitarian situation in Gaza are unacceptable.



Israel must implement steps to address civilian harm and the safety of workers – and work toward a ceasefire to bring hostages home. pic.twitter.com/c7yB0jwq06 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2024

The specific changes that followed the call include the opening of the Erez Gate in northern Gaza and the Ashdod Port.

More aid from Jordan will also be allowed via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, reported the BBC.

These routes will allow for "the temporary delivery of humanitarian aid", the Israeli PM's office said in a statement according to European media RTL.

The air strike

Following the air strike, Israel's military apologised and admitted to having made "grave mistakes", RTL reported.

An internal investigation found that the drone team mistook an aid worker carrying a bag for a gunman, and subsequently targeted the vehicles with a missile.

Two people escaped that vehicle and got into a second car, which was also hit by a missile.

The survivors from that second explosion managed to get into a third vehicle but were hit by yet another missile.

All the aid workers were killed by the end.

Following the investigation, the Israeli military sacked two senior officers and reprimanded another three.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari called the strike a "tragedy" and acknowledged responsibility.

"It shouldn't have happened, and we will make sure that it won't happen again," he said according to the Financial Times.

Top image from @eye.on.palestine/Instagram and @POTUS/X