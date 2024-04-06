Back

Israel to temporarily allow more aid into Gaza after Biden warns Netanyahu to prevent 'humanitarian suffering'

This comes after a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ilyda Chua | April 06, 2024, 02:01 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Israel will allow more aid into Gaza, BBC reported on Apr. 5.

The move comes hours after U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the Israeli Prime Minister, warning that Israel must takes steps to prevent civilian harm or risk losing U.S. support.

Previously, an air strike in central Gaza killed seven aid workers, including Jacob Flickinger, who held dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada.

An ultimatum

The phone call marks the first conversation between the two leaders since the air strike.

According to BBC, the U.S. president essentially offered Israel an ultimatum: take concrete steps to prevent civilian harm and ensure safety for aid workers, or risk a change in U.S. policy regarding Israel.

Biden has been one of Israel's most prominent supporters, with Washington supplying it with weapons and military aid.

"If we do not see changes we need to see, there will be changes in our policy,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after the call, according to a CNN report.

The President also posted on X, formerly Twitter, following the call. He reiterated that Israel must "work towards a ceasefire".

The specific changes that followed the call include the opening of the Erez Gate in northern Gaza and the Ashdod Port.

More aid from Jordan will also be allowed via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, reported the BBC.

These routes will allow for "the temporary delivery of humanitarian aid", the Israeli PM's office said in a statement according to European media RTL.

The air strike

Following the air strike, Israel's military apologised and admitted to having made "grave mistakes", RTL reported.

An internal investigation found that the drone team mistook an aid worker carrying a bag for a gunman, and subsequently targeted the vehicles with a missile.

Two people escaped that vehicle and got into a second car, which was also hit by a missile.

The survivors from that second explosion managed to get into a third vehicle but were hit by yet another missile.

All the aid workers were killed by the end.

Following the investigation, the Israeli military sacked two senior officers and reprimanded another three.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari called the strike a "tragedy" and acknowledged responsibility.

"It shouldn't have happened, and we will make sure that it won't happen again," he said according to the Financial Times.

Top image from @eye.on.palestine/Instagram and @POTUS/X

PM Lee congratulates new Palestinian Authority PM Mohammad Mustafa

He reiterated Singapore's support for a "negotiated two-state solution".

April 06, 2024, 12:34 PM

M'sian dog shelter offering RM2,000 to find culprit behind video of dog set on fire

Eyewitnesses can reach out to the NGO.

April 06, 2024, 12:30 PM

As a lifelong westie, I love visiting Westgate. Here’s why I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of the mall.

Eat and shop till you drop.

April 06, 2024, 11:48 AM

36 arrested in CNB operation targeting drug activities carried out over chat apps like Telegram

S$19,000 worth of drugs were seized.

April 06, 2024, 11:30 AM

Firsthand: S'pore artistic swimmer taking on O-Levels & ‘striving to be on podium’ in World Cup in Paris in May

Not a regular teen life.

April 06, 2024, 11:06 AM

Massive boulder falls & crushes car during Taiwan earthquake

The driver was not injured.

April 06, 2024, 02:13 AM

4.8 magnitude earthquake felt in New York area, no immediate reports of wide-scale damage

Tremors were felt throughout the city and also from Boston to Baltimore.

April 05, 2024, 11:55 PM

S'pore dog trainer caught on video hitting Labrador's muzzle, SPCA escalating case to authorities

"Punitive measures have no place in animal training," SPCA said.

April 05, 2024, 11:35 PM

Boy, 4, loves buses so much SBS Transit lets him sit in bus captain's seat

Awww.

April 05, 2024, 08:07 PM

Monkey bites woman, 32, at Chestnut Nature Park

She was taking her water bottle out of a plastic bag when the monkey suddenly appeared.

April 05, 2024, 07:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.