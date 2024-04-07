Indonesian influencer spits at S'porean TikToker at Bruno Mars concert

A clip of an Indonesian influencer spitting on a Singaporean TikToker at the Bruno Mars concert has gone viral.

The TikToker, sabrinasimisai, alleged that the influencer, Una Dembler, had cut her the queue for the standing pen queue.

#sgtiktok #singapore #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #trending #viral #brunomars #brunomarssingapore @sabrinasimisai tldr: she just sat her buttocks down infront of the guy who queued infront of us. that guy had no friends with him as he was going for standing pen alone. so we stood up for him and called her out. then she told us “im waiting for my friend”, so we told her nicely “this is the front of the queue though, you can go to the back of the queue and wait for your friend” but clearly she wasnt too happy with being called out even though she was the one who shamelessly tried to cut the queue. got spit on in the end… kinda kinky but guys pls remember that covid is still a thing. all i can say is… those attending on 6 april, please be considerate and try your best not to be selfish to others attending the concert 🫤 #tiktoksg #brunomarsinsingapore @Mothership ♬ original sound - professional armpit lover

When she reminded Una to join the queue from behind, the latter quarrelled with her and spat at her before leaving.

The video, which was posted on Apr. 5, has since garnered 1.6 million views on TikTok.

Sabrina posted another video on Apr. 6 providing more info about the incident, which has garnered 2.9 million views on TikTok.

Visibly agitated

In the first video, Una, clad in a black top and red pants, can be seen visibly agitated and gesturing at Sabrina.

The video's caption claimed that Una had sat in front of a man who was queuing in front of her.

Sabrina then asked the man if he knew Una, and he said that he was attending the concert alone.

When asked, Una replied that she was waiting for a friend.

Sabrina then told her that she was sitting at the front of the queue, and reminded her to join the queue from the back.

However, Una then grew agitated and started arguing with her, before spitting at her and leaving.

Addressed the incident in a statement

The Singaporean then addressed the matter in a second TikTok following the incident.

When asked how she felt about the entire ordeal, she said that she had felt "disrespected", but wasn't "angry".

"It doesn't change the fact that she's in the wrong for cutting queues," she said.

"Personally, the best way you could've salvaged the situation is either you apologise and just walk away, or in the first place just don't cut queue," she added.

Influencer posted statement

Una later posted a statement on Instagram, admitting that her actions were "very wrong".

However, she also said that she did not cut the standing pen queue, and was merely waiting for a friend who had gone to the toilet.

She said that she was unaware that she had sat so close to the those who were queueing for the standing pen.

She also claimed that someone had thrown rice at her.

Here's a translation of the Instagram story:

My actions are very wrong, I'll admit that. I'd also like to tell all my followers that I do not condone my actions. Thank you all. Have a good day. I know I am always wrong but I'd like to apologise to everyone who feel disappointed. For my Indonesian people, I'm not asking for any empathy. But I too am a human that makes mistakes. Maybe I was too emotional because I had rice thrown at me before that and I wasn't approached nicely. Please forgive me because I couldn't control my emotions. I was very wrong. I was very wrong. To everyone who has watched my Instagram stories. Please, whenever someone makes a mistake, it would have been better if she approached the situation nicely instead of throwing the fried rice at me while laughing. I am human. I also have feelings. Maybe I went overboard when I did that but I am also asking you guys to not follow in my footsteps. I hope the person who took the video of me acting out will always be well. I believe god will know the real truth. I just want to say sorry.

TikToker issued another post

Following Una's statement, Sabrina posted another TikTok denying that she had thrown rice at the Indonesian influencer.

Speaking to Mothership, she shared that she was unaware Una had accused her of throwing rice before reading her Instagram story.

"I was a bit disappointed because I thought she had known the seriousness of this matter, especially in Singapore where there is a fine for spitting in public and/or on other people," she said.

She also claimed that Una was providing an untruthful depiction of events to her followers.

Sabrina said that she was "disappointed" to learn that Una had accused her of throwing rice, instead of apologising for the incident.

"I guess it was disappointing to find out she tried to come up with stories to victimise herself and justify her spitting," she added.

She told Mothership that she had been queuing since 11am, until the doors opened at 4:30pm.

At one point, she and other concertgoers had purchased food and drink at Kallang Wave Mall, and ate their food while queuing.

However, she said that none of the concertgoers had thrown food or rice at Una like was claimed.

She further elaborated that the incident had occurred at 3pm, and if anyone were to have thrown food at her, others would notice and security would have stepped in.

Sabrina also said that Una had spit at her twice. After she did it the first time, she left the queue, but later came back to confront Sabrina. The second confrontation was what was captured in the TikTok video of Apr. 5.

Sabrina later shared with Mothership that she has since received an apology from Una via Instagram DM.

Top photo via sabrinasimisai/TikTok