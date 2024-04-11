Back

Low cost carrier to begin daily trips between Hong Kong & S'pore on Apr. 26, 2024

More choices for your flight to Hong Kong.

Matthias Ang | April 11, 2024, 03:03 PM

A Hong Kong-based low cost carrier, Greater Bay Airlines, will launch daily flights between Hong Kong and Singapore, starting from Apr. 26, 2024.

According to a press release, flights from Singapore to Hong Kong will depart from 2:45pm and arrive in Hong Kong at 6:45pm, while flights from Hong Kong to Singapore will depart at 9:45am and arrive at 1:45pm.

Round-trip prices starting from S$360

There are three different types of tickets in total — Go Go, Value Go and Flex Go, with Go Go being the basic level.

A cursory search of the airlines' website found that there are round trips available in May 2024 starting from HKD2,085 (S$360) for a "Go Go" ticket, after the inclusion of taxes.

There are also one-way "Go Go" ticket flights available from S$191, after including taxes.

These tickets do not include meals or checked-in luggage.

The other two types of tickets, Value Go and Flex Go, include checked baggage allowance of up to 20kg for one piece of luggage.

In addition, Flex Go allows users to select a seat without payment.

As a point of comparison, flights from Singapore to Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific in the same period start from S$322 for a round trip, inclusive of taxes.

For Singapore Airlines, ticket prices start from S$317.90 for a round trip to Hong Kong, and S$285.70 for Scoot.

Launched in 2022

According to Greater Bay Airlines' website, it was first launched in July 2022.

The airline currently serves Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila.

Singapore is the latest addition to the airline's destinations.

Top photo via Greater Bay Airlines/Facebook

