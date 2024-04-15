PM Lee led S'pore with 'quiet wisdom & a steady hand': DPM Heng Swee Keat

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat said on Apr. 15, 2024 that Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong has led Singapore with quiet wisdom and a steady hand over the past 20 years.

Heng thanked PM Lee, who announced earlier that he will be stepping down on May 15, for his "selfless dedication and service" over the past two decades.

Heng also conveyed his heartiest congratulations to DPM and Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong, who will be taking over PM Lee to become Singapore's fourth PM.

Singapore positioned itself well under PM Lee's leadership

Heng wrote in a Facebook post on Apr. 15 that under PM Lee's leadership, the government was able to position Singapore well for the future.

"Today, Singapore stands out as a beacon of openness and collaboration amid a more reticent global environment.

At a time when societies are growing more fragmented, Singaporeans continue to be optimistic about the future, and come together to enlarge our common space and build a cohesive society."

He expressed his gratitude to PM Lee, "I am grateful to have benefitted from PM’s guidance and wisdom over the past decade, and especially during the Covid-19 crisis when we made the decision to seek President’s approval to tap on past reserves to save lives and livelihoods."

"It always reminds me of our responsibility to steward Singapore well for the future generations, and keep Singapore shining for a long time to come."

Heng said Wong has his full support and added that he is "confident that Singapore and Singaporeans will continue to thrive under your leadership".

Top image from Human Capital Leadership Institute/Facebook