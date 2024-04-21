HDB balcony listed for rent for S$380 a month slammed as 'inhuman'

A landlord in Singapore has been slammed for listing a Housing and Development Board (HDB) balcony for rent for S$380 a month.

The listing appeared in the Singapore Islandwide Room Rental Facebook group on Sunday, Apr. 14.

The photo accompanying the listing showed a space that looked more like a balcony than a room with a door.

It was sparsely furnished with a standing fan, two tables, a mat, racks and shelves placed around the perimeter of the area.

For male tenant only

The listing, which was in Chinese, indicated that a male tenant was wanted, with its selling point being a seven-minute walk to Ang Mo Kio and Yio Chu Kang MRT stations.

The space was also advertised as being a minute away from the nearest bus stop, with a market and coffee shops near by.

The listing included the offer of the area being cleaned daily.

Utilities will be covered, but there is no air-conditioning.

Responses

The post was inundated with comments, with many critical of the offer and even calling the landlord "inhuman".

One commenter even claimed the post was being reported to the authorities.

The post was eventually deleted, but not before it got some 1,000 reactions and was shared more than 1,000 times.

Not allowed at all

According to Shin Min Daily News, an executive director of a property group said some landlords would do anything to earn money.

HDB regulations state that only bedrooms originally constructed can be rented out.

But he also added that he recognised that rents are soaring and some tenants might actually take up the offer to save money.

It was also the first time property agents interviewed have seen such an offer, Shin Min also reported.

Top photo via Singapore Islandwide Room Rental Facebook