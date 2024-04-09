Crescent moon sighting confirms Hari Raya 2024 falls on Apr. 10 in S'pore: MUIS

This year's Hari Raya will fall on Apr. 10, 2024 for Muslims in Singapore.

In a statement issued by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), Mufti of Singapore Nazirudin Mohd Nasir wished all Muslims in Singapore "Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri".

"May God accept our deeds of worship during the month of Ramadan and grant us blessings and success as we celebrate Hari Raya," he said.

The day marks the first day of Syawal or Hari Raya Aidilfitri for the year 1445 Hijrah.

It was determined by the appearance of the crescent moon for the month of Syawal, which was sighted during sunset on Apr. 9 for 32 minutes.

Dependent on sighting of crescent moon

A crescent moon traditionally signals the start of a new month in the Islamic calendar.

It must be spotted in the sky to determine the end of Ramadan and the start of Hari Raya.

Should the crescent moon not be visible, Muslims in the country must then make sure they've fasted for a total of 30 days since the start of the Ramadan month, before welcoming Hari Raya.

Moon visibility may differ

Back in 2022, Singapore welcomed Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 3, one day later than Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei.

Muis explained that this was due to the moon not being visible in Singapore at sunset on May 1, the 29th day of Ramadan.

It is "generally extremely difficult for the crescent moon to be visible because of its climatic conditions, which is often cloudy," the council explained.

Singapore uses the criteria commonly agreed by the MABIMS countries (Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore) to determine the sighting of the crescent moon.

This methodology, known as imkan ar-rukya, considers two parameters during sunset on the 29th day of the month:

The elevation of the crescent moon (which must exceed 3 degrees), and the degree of elongation of the sun and the moon (which must exceed 6.4 degrees)

Related stories

Top image via Singapore Tourism Board