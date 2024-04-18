Back

4 dehydrated & starving hamsters found at Dover flat corridor, 3 died

The cages were found to have no water.

Amber Tay | April 18, 2024, 11:46 AM

Four Syrian hamsters found in "deplorable conditions" were rescued from a staircase landing on the 14th floor of a building in Dover.

One of the four hamsters was found dead in the cage.

Another passed away a week later. A third one died on Apr. 16, 2024.

Photo courtesy of HSS

Hamsters found dehydrated and starving

The Hamster Society (Singapore), abbreviated as HSS, said it was notified by a member of the public of "a case of neglect" on Apr. 6, 2024.

When the volunteers went down to investigate, they found the hamsters in "deplorable conditions", including a lack of food and water.

The two cages outside the flat were described as "broken and falling apart".

Photo courtesy of HSS

The hamsters were said to be dehydrated and starving.

One was found dead, with its cage companion's bum soiled with diarrhoea.

No water was found in the cages "despite the extremely warm weather". Only a dried-up water bottle with algae can be seen.

Hamsters are prone to heat stroke and may need additional help cooling down, HSS told Mothership.

Photo courtesy of HSS

The only food found in the cages were a few pieces of crackers and potato chips.

The hamsters' coats were also found greasy and heavily soiled.

The deceased hamster, named Ruffles by HSS, was passed to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) for further investigation.

Remaining hamsters' health being monitored

The remaining hamsters were named Bubu (short for Bubbles), Buttercup, and Mojo.

Video courtesy of HSS

When rescued, Bubu was diagnosed with pyometra, a life-threatening infection in the uterus.

She was extremely lethargic, refusing even to drink or eat.

Video via @hamstersocietysingapore/Instagram

Bubu passed away shortly after on Apr. 13, 2024, at approximately 1am.

Video via @hamstersocietysingapore/Instagram

Mojo died on Apr. 16.

The remaining hamster, Buttercup, is still undergoing treatment.

"Hamsters are sentient beings that deserve more than just shelter, food and water": HSS

HSS urged potential and existing pet owners to thoroughly consider the commitment of owning a pet before obtaining one, as they depend on their owners for their every need.

"If this is no longer possible, please relinquish and entrust them into safe hands, such as a reputable Animal Welfare Group (AWG) or an experienced and responsible friend or family member," HSS said.

"Hamsters are sentient beings that deserve more than shelter, food, and water," the HSS Head of Foster Team, Sim Jia Yi, told Mothership. "They require care, time, and effort to upkeep their welfare."

The society also called for bystanders to speak up for such animals if they suspect their neighbours, friends, or family members are not properly caring for their pets.

In response to queries, the National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed with Mothership that it had received feedback on a case of alleged failure in duty of care for four Syrian hamsters found at a staircase landing at Dover Crescent.

Investigations are ongoing.

Other hamsters from rescues up for adoption

HSS said that other hamsters from recent rescues will be going up for adoption within the next one to two weeks.

Video courtesy of HSS

The adoption site for HSS can be found here.

Donations to HSS can also be made through the website.

Top photos courtesy of HSS.

