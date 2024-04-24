Haidilao S'pore has S$69.90++ 1-for-1 weekday buffet at Royal Square outlet till May 31, 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Haidilao is offering a one-for-one buffet at one outlet till May 31, 2024.

At S$69.90++ for two people, diners can enjoy a wide selection of meats, vegetables and other hotpot dishes, such as the signature prawn paste, sliced beef and pork, and beancurd.

Wastage will be charged at S$10 per 100 grams of food.

One outlet, weekdays only

This promotion is only available at Royal Square Novena.

It runs from 10:30am to 6pm from Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays and eves of public holidays.

Last order is at 5:45pm.

Top photos from Royal Square and Livia Soh.