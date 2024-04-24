Haidilao S'pore has S$69.90++ 1-for-1 weekday buffet at Royal Square outlet till May 31, 2024

Haidilao is offering a one-for-one buffet at one outlet till May 31, 2024.
At S$69.90++ for two people, diners can enjoy a wide selection of meats, vegetables and other hotpot dishes, such as the signature prawn paste, sliced beef and pork, and beancurd.
Wastage will be charged at S$10 per 100 grams of food.
One outlet, weekdays only
This promotion is only available at Royal Square Novena.
It runs from 10:30am to 6pm from Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays and eves of public holidays.
Last order is at 5:45pm.
Top photos from Royal Square and Livia Soh.
