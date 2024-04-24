Back

Haidilao S'pore has S$69.90++ 1-for-1 weekday buffet at Royal Square outlet till May 31, 2024

Yay.

Wong Li Jie | April 24, 2024, 10:30 AM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Haidilao is offering a one-for-one buffet at one outlet till May 31, 2024.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Haidilao Singapore (@haidilaosingapore)

At S$69.90++ for two people, diners can enjoy a wide selection of meats, vegetables and other hotpot dishes, such as the signature prawn paste, sliced beef and pork, and beancurd.

Wastage will be charged at S$10 per 100 grams of food.

One outlet, weekdays only

This promotion is only available at Royal Square Novena.

It runs from 10:30am to 6pm from Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays and eves of public holidays.

Last order is at 5:45pm.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Royal Square and Livia Soh.

Man who posted Tampines accident video from Mercedes’ POV says he’s not the driver, makes police report for harassment

He is not the driver or the owner.

April 24, 2024, 01:27 PM

Some S'pore driving licence services to be moved online, walk-ins to cease from May 13

The online system for the selected traffic-related services will begin from Apr. 29 onwards.

April 24, 2024, 01:11 PM

NCT Dream to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Jun. 29 & 30, tickets from S$188

Dream come true.

April 24, 2024, 12:56 PM

US Senate votes overwhelmingly to pass bill that includes TikTok ban

The bill passed along with new military aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel.

April 24, 2024, 12:10 PM

Wake Up S'pore founder, 26, charged with criminal defamation for publishing false account of miscarriage at KKH

If found guilty of criminal defamation, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

April 24, 2024, 12:00 PM

S$1,362 pair of Nike sneakers link S'porean man, 43, to body of S'porean woman, 39, in Spain

The victim was not sexually assaulted, it was reported.

April 24, 2024, 11:56 AM

South Korea man kills 76 cats he adopted or snatched from streets, gets 14 months' jail

He started hating cats after some scratched his car.

April 24, 2024, 11:52 AM

Fake Budget 2024 infographics used in new Telegram phishing scam

Don't be fooled.

April 24, 2024, 10:26 AM

S'pore man, 36, arrested after allegedly requesting to draw smiley face on woman's feet & taking photos

The man will be charged in court with the offence of outrage of modesty.

April 24, 2024, 10:23 AM

Wake Up S'pore founder to be charged with defamation for article on false miscarriage at KKH

The founder has apologised for the error, and said that WUSG had "fully co-operated" in the course of investigations.

April 23, 2024, 07:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.