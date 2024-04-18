Back

Haidilao Bedok Mall diners could win a 4-carat diamond ring in 30th anniversary lucky draws

Shine bright like a diamond.

Wong Li Jie | April 18, 2024, 08:12 PM

Events

To celebrate their 30th anniversary, Haidilao is holding lucky draws at their Bedok restaurant.

You stand a chance to win a four-karat diamond ring, which looks like this:

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

All you need to do is have two meals at the Bedok Mall branch, with the bill for each meal totalling over S$258.

That means the combined bill for both meals must be more than S$516.

Additionally, if you spend S$150 in a single receipt at this outlet, there's also a lucky draw with guaranteed prizes, including:

  • Abalone

  • Black pork

  • Fried milk roll

  • Prawns

  • Fried crispy pork

  • Signature prawn paste

  • Discount vouchers

These promotions run from Apr. 1 to May 31, 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

The winners will be announced on June 1, 2024.

Haidilao Bedok

Address: Bedok Mall, 311 New Upper Changi Road, #01-13-16A, Singapore 467360

Opening hours: 10:30am to 6am, daily

Top photos by Livia Soh.

