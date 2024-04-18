Haidilao Bedok Mall diners could win a 4-carat diamond ring in 30th anniversary lucky draws

To celebrate their 30th anniversary, Haidilao is holding lucky draws at their Bedok restaurant.
You stand a chance to win a four-karat diamond ring, which looks like this:
All you need to do is have two meals at the Bedok Mall branch, with the bill for each meal totalling over S$258.
That means the combined bill for both meals must be more than S$516.
Additionally, if you spend S$150 in a single receipt at this outlet, there's also a lucky draw with guaranteed prizes, including:
- Abalone
- Black pork
- Fried milk roll
- Prawns
- Fried crispy pork
- Signature prawn paste
- Discount vouchers
These promotions run from Apr. 1 to May 31, 2024. Terms and conditions apply.
The winners will be announced on June 1, 2024.
Haidilao Bedok
Address: Bedok Mall, 311 New Upper Changi Road, #01-13-16A, Singapore 467360
Opening hours: 10:30am to 6am, daily
Top photos by Livia Soh.
