Haidilao Bugis offers tufting workshop at S$19.80 for customers in Apr. & May 2024

Fun stuff to do on the weekend.

Ilyda Chua | April 06, 2024, 04:16 PM

Like Haidilao?

Like arts and crafts?

Good news — Haidilao Bugis is offering a tufting workshop for customers who spend at least S$100, at just S$19.80 a slot.

Workshops last 45 minutes and will take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in April and May.

Tufting?

If you haven't heard of it, rug tufting involves punching a needle through a fabric base to form a patterned rug.

Hosted by craft studio Anna Craft Creative, the Haidilao workshops have over 30 designs that participants can choose from.

They include animals, fruits, and landscapes.

Photo by Livia Soh

Here's a peek at what the workshops look like.

Photo by Livia Soh

Photo by Livia Soh

Photo by Livia Soh

At the end of the session, participants will get to bring home their own 18cm by 18cm patterned rug.

You can also work on the design with a friend if you like.

Just take note that if you're under 16, you'll need a parent to be present.

Haidilao Tufting

Address: 201 Victoria St, #04-10 Bugis+, Singapore 188067

Time: 12pm to 9pm, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of April and May 2024

Top image by Livia Soh

