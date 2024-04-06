Haidilao Bugis offers tufting workshop at S$19.80 for customers in Apr. & May 2024

Like Haidilao?

Like arts and crafts?

Good news — Haidilao Bugis is offering a tufting workshop for customers who spend at least S$100, at just S$19.80 a slot.

Workshops last 45 minutes and will take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in April and May.

Tufting?

If you haven't heard of it, rug tufting involves punching a needle through a fabric base to form a patterned rug.

Hosted by craft studio Anna Craft Creative, the Haidilao workshops have over 30 designs that participants can choose from.

They include animals, fruits, and landscapes.

Here's a peek at what the workshops look like.

At the end of the session, participants will get to bring home their own 18cm by 18cm patterned rug.

You can also work on the design with a friend if you like.

Just take note that if you're under 16, you'll need a parent to be present.

Haidilao Tufting

Address: 201 Victoria St, #04-10 Bugis+, Singapore 188067

Time: 12pm to 9pm, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of April and May 2024

Top image by Livia Soh