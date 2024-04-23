Back

Girl, 7, injured in PIE 7-vehicle collision

Police investigations are ongoing.

Daniel Seow | April 23, 2024, 12:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The police confirmed that a 7-year-old girl was among the six people taken to hospital after a chain collision involving seven vehicles on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) last evening (Apr. 22).

Accident involved six cars, taxi

The police told Mothership in an Apr. 23 statement that the accident involved six cars and a taxi.

It took place along the PIE towards Tuas before the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit at around 9:35pm.

Two male car drivers, aged 34 and 37, and four female car passengers, aged between 7 and 46, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The aftermath

The aftermath of the PIE accident was caught on video and shared in the Telegram group SgRoad.

GIF from scha./ Telegram.

The clip showed the six cars, including a red Trans-Cab taxi, after the chain collision on the second left-most lane of the expressway.

At least four cars had their bonnets damaged from the impact.

The two left-most lanes of the expressway were cordoned off.

Police cars, a fire engine and five ambulances were also seen at the scene.

SCDF confirmed that three persons were conveyed to National University Hospital, and another three were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

This accident happened on the same day as another multi-vehicle accident in Tampines, which resulted in two dead, including a 17-year-old Temasek Junior College student.

Top image from scha./ Telegram

McDonald's launching Yakiniku Burger on Apr. 25 & burger vending machine a day before at Plaza Singapura

Another burger.

April 23, 2024, 12:19 PM

2 military helicopters in M'sia collide & crash during flypast training

There were no survivors, according to preliminary reports cited by the fire and rescue department.

April 23, 2024, 12:03 PM

Audrey Fang, the S'porean killed on holiday in Spain, a 'pillar of strength' for family

"(Her killing) never crossed our minds."

April 23, 2024, 12:02 PM

Sea co-founder Forrest Li's wife to buy S$42.5 million GCB next to husband's S$26 million bungalow

Both are located near the Botanic Gardens.

April 23, 2024, 11:46 AM

Could climate change be the cause of the devastating Dubai floods?

Or was it cloud seeding?

April 23, 2024, 11:42 AM

Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Indonesia from Apr. 23 to 26, will meet past, present & future presidents

The visit highlights "close friendship and cooperation" between Singapore and Indonesia.

April 23, 2024, 11:20 AM

Tributes & condolences pour in for TJC student, 17, killed in Tampines accident

She is remembered as a bright young girl.

April 23, 2024, 11:14 AM

Parts of Telok Blangah Hill Park's trails closed till July 2026, repair works due to slope failure

The expected completion date is reported to be July 31, 2026.

April 23, 2024, 10:50 AM

Taylor Swift shares snippets of S'pore including dinner at MBS & date night at Gardens by the Bay

From her stop here in March for "The Eras Tour".

April 23, 2024, 10:38 AM

K-pop star IU says Singlish words like 'shiok' & 'swee lah' at S'pore concerts

Damn steady.

April 23, 2024, 10:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.