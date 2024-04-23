Girl, 7, injured in PIE 7-vehicle collision

The police confirmed that a 7-year-old girl was among the six people taken to hospital after a chain collision involving seven vehicles on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) last evening (Apr. 22).

Accident involved six cars, taxi

The police told Mothership in an Apr. 23 statement that the accident involved six cars and a taxi.

It took place along the PIE towards Tuas before the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit at around 9:35pm.

Two male car drivers, aged 34 and 37, and four female car passengers, aged between 7 and 46, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The aftermath

The aftermath of the PIE accident was caught on video and shared in the Telegram group SgRoad.

The clip showed the six cars, including a red Trans-Cab taxi, after the chain collision on the second left-most lane of the expressway.

At least four cars had their bonnets damaged from the impact.

The two left-most lanes of the expressway were cordoned off.

Police cars, a fire engine and five ambulances were also seen at the scene.

SCDF confirmed that three persons were conveyed to National University Hospital, and another three were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

This accident happened on the same day as another multi-vehicle accident in Tampines, which resulted in two dead, including a 17-year-old Temasek Junior College student.

Top image from scha./ Telegram