Industrial-themed kopitiam in Potong Pasir serves curry lava toast, kopi affogato & more

If you're looking for some kopitiam-style comfort food, this new cafe is your next go-to.
Situated in Potong Pasir, Fullybooked serves local favourites like kaya toast and curry chicken
Aesthetically, this cafe has a strong industrial vibe, with rugged concrete and metallic tables.
It also has a seating capacity of 60 people.
Here are some of the cafe's offerings:
Curry Chicken (S$8.60+)
The dish is accompanied with your choice of rice or noodles.
Curry Lava Toast (S$5.60+)
Two pieces of toast drenched in the cafe's signature curry, topped with two runny eggs.
Nasi lemak with Lemongrass Chicken Wing (S$8.60+)
Lotus Soup with rice (S$5.60+)
Kaya Toast with Butter (S$2.60+)
Spicy Chicken Nuggets (S$9.60+ for nine pieces)
Nanyang Affogato (S$6.80+)
Coffee over two scoops of vanilla ice cream to get a creamy concoction.
Fullybooked
Address: 45 Tai Thong Crescent, Singapore 347866
Opening hours: 7:30am to 10pm, Tuesdays to Sundays. Closed on Mondays.
Top photos by Livia Soh.
