Industrial-themed kopitiam in Potong Pasir serves curry lava toast, kopi affogato & more

If you're looking for some kopitiam-style comfort food, this new cafe is your next go-to.

Situated in Potong Pasir, Fullybooked serves local favourites like kaya toast and curry chicken

Aesthetically, this cafe has a strong industrial vibe, with rugged concrete and metallic tables.

It also has a seating capacity of 60 people.

Here are some of the cafe's offerings:

Curry Chicken (S$8.60+)

The dish is accompanied with your choice of rice or noodles.

Curry Lava Toast (S$5.60+)

Two pieces of toast drenched in the cafe's signature curry, topped with two runny eggs.

Nasi lemak with Lemongrass Chicken Wing (S$8.60+)

Lotus Soup with rice (S$5.60+)

Kaya Toast with Butter (S$2.60+)

Spicy Chicken Nuggets (S$9.60+ for nine pieces)

Nanyang Affogato (S$6.80+)

Coffee over two scoops of vanilla ice cream to get a creamy concoction.

Fullybooked

Address: 45 Tai Thong Crescent, Singapore 347866

Opening hours: 7:30am to 10pm, Tuesdays to Sundays. Closed on Mondays.

Top photos by Livia Soh.