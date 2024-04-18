Back

Subway S’pore giving away free Double Cheese Chicken subs from Apr. 19 to 21, 2024

Double the cheese, double the smiles on your face.

| Melanie Lim | Sponsored | April 18, 2024, 07:14 PM

Events

What’s better than the recent comeback of everyone’s favourite Subway Double Cheese Series?

A free Double Cheese Chicken sub.

Images by Subway

Double the cheese, double the smiles

Subway Double Cheese Series, which pairs Old English Cheese and Jalapeño Cheese, is not the only reason to double the smiles on your face.

For the first time, Subway Singapore will be launching “The Double Cheese Challenge” kiosk located exclusively at Subway Suntec restaurant for a limited-time only from Apr. 19 to 21, 2024.

Image by Melanie Lim

To win a free Double Cheese Chicken sub, all you have to do is say “Double Cheese!” and flash your widest smile at the “The Double Cheese Challenge” kiosk.

Image by Melanie Lim

Yes, it’s that simple.

But don’t worry if you’re not feeling too smiley as you can still stand a chance to win a buy-one-get-one-free voucher.

Image by Melanie Lim

Everyone is entitled to two tries each at “The Double Cheese Challenge” kiosk and the prizes can be redeemed exclusively at Subway Suntec restaurant only, while vouchers last.

Image by Melanie Lim

Event Details

Location: Subway Suntec, 3 Temasek Blvd, #B1-173, Fountain of Wealth, Singapore 038983

Date: Apr. 19 to 21, 2024

Time: 11am to 7pm, while vouchers last

Click here to find out more.

*Terms & conditions apply.

This sponsored article by Subway Singapore made this writer crave their Double Cheese subs.

Top images by Melanie Lim

S'porean woman, 49, jailed for kicking policeman in groin & yelling, 'You think you police are big f*ck ah?'

She continued swearing at the police officer she had kicked even after she was arrested.

April 18, 2024, 06:59 PM

S'pore man, 45, arrested on suspicions of trafficking more than 2.6kg of heroin

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of heroin may face the death penalty.

April 18, 2024, 06:18 PM

No good options for either Israel or Iran, but wider conflict may yet be avoided: Bilahari Kausikan

Israel's response "cannot be only symbolic", said the veteran diplomat, but a more aggressive retaliation "risks a wider regional conflict".

April 18, 2024, 06:16 PM

Apple CEO Tim Cook in S'pore, company investing S$340 million to expand Ang Mo Kio campus

He visited Gardens by the Bay and agreed to appear on the podcast "Muttons in the Morning".

April 18, 2024, 06:12 PM

Police & residents save cats caught in UAE floods

Bless their hearts.

April 18, 2024, 05:59 PM

Woman in Brazil wheels deceased uncle, 68, to sign for loan at bank, arrested for fraud

She tried to get him to sign the loan papers by holding his head and hand.

April 18, 2024, 05:54 PM

Revamped Coach Play Shophouse carries new collection & bags sold exclusively in Southeast Asia

Spring into bloom this season.

April 18, 2024, 05:30 PM

Katong Shopping Centre's Dona Manis co-founder leaves, sets up bakery right next door

It was initially speculated that she was "kicked out" from Dona Manis Cake Shop.

April 18, 2024, 05:29 PM

Otters spotted scampering across Changi airport tarmac, filmed by S'pore Airlines passenger

There was no disruption to the plane's schedule.

April 18, 2024, 04:08 PM

Penang Savour at Rivervale Plaza in Sengkang suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises clean

It is closed until April 29, 2024.

April 18, 2024, 03:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.