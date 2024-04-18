Subway S’pore giving away free Double Cheese Chicken subs from Apr. 19 to 21, 2024

What’s better than the recent comeback of everyone’s favourite Subway Double Cheese Series?

A free Double Cheese Chicken sub.

Double the cheese, double the smiles

Subway Double Cheese Series, which pairs Old English Cheese and Jalapeño Cheese, is not the only reason to double the smiles on your face.

For the first time, Subway Singapore will be launching “The Double Cheese Challenge” kiosk located exclusively at Subway Suntec restaurant for a limited-time only from Apr. 19 to 21, 2024.

To win a free Double Cheese Chicken sub, all you have to do is say “Double Cheese!” and flash your widest smile at the “The Double Cheese Challenge” kiosk.

Yes, it’s that simple.

But don’t worry if you’re not feeling too smiley as you can still stand a chance to win a buy-one-get-one-free voucher.

Everyone is entitled to two tries each at “The Double Cheese Challenge” kiosk and the prizes can be redeemed exclusively at Subway Suntec restaurant only, while vouchers last.

Event Details

Location: Subway Suntec, 3 Temasek Blvd, #B1-173, Fountain of Wealth, Singapore 038983

Date: Apr. 19 to 21, 2024

Time: 11am to 7pm, while vouchers last

Click here to find out more.

*Terms & conditions apply.

This sponsored article by Subway Singapore made this writer crave their Double Cheese subs.

Top images by Melanie Lim