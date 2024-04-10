Frasers Property partnering SP Group to install solar panels across 7 S'pore properties by end-2024

Frasers Property is partnering SP Group (SP) to install close to 4,500 square metres (sqm) of solar panels across seven of its retail and commercial properties in Singapore.

This is the largest single solarisation roll-out for retail malls in Singapore and is expected to be completed by end-2024.

Electricity generated will supply two per cent of participating buildings' energy needs

Both parties inked a partnership agreement during a signing ceremony on Apr. 9, 2024, according to Frasers Property's news release on the same day.

SP will install the solar panels at the following Frasers Property's properties:

Alexandra Technopark

Causeway Point

Century Square

Hougang Mall

Northpoint City (North Wing)

Tampines

White Sands

SP will also manage the design, supply, delivery, testing and commissioning of the solar photovoltaic (PV) system.

Frasers Property said the solar panels are projected to generate about 920,000 kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity each year.

This is equivalent to powering about 450 four-room Housing Development Board (HDB) flats, and works out to about S$220,000 worth of annual savings in energy costs.

The electricity generated will supply an average of two per cent of the energy needs of the participating buildings, and reduce over 370 tonnes of carbon emissions each year — the equivalent of removing 80 cars from the roads.

Frasers Property will have a total of 14,250 sqm of solar panels

After the rollout is completed, Frasers Property said it will have a total of 14,250 sqm of solar panels across 10 of its owned or managed retail and commercial properties in Singapore.

This would generate about 1.9 million kWh of electricity each year, or the equivalent to powering 935 four-room HDB flats.

The latest initiative will help Frasers Property on its net-zero carbon journey, Frasers Property Singapore's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Soon Su Lin said.

Soon added that it "is aligned with the nation’s solar power deployment target of at least 2,000 megawatt-peak by 2030".

