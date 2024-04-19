Single mother, 37, sentenced to caning in M'sia for close proximity with man

A 37-year-old single mother was sentenced to caning after she was convicted of committing khalwat — being in close proximity with a man who was not her husband or close relative.
She is the first woman to be sentenced to caning for khalwat in Terengganu.
Convicted of a similar offence previously
Nurfifi Amira Nawi, a mother of one, had been convicted of a similar offence in 2018 and was fined, The Star reported.
She was caught committing khalwat in a house in Kemaman in Terengganu, Malaysia at 3:15pm on Jan. 31, 2024.
A 40-year-old man who was not her husband or mahram was also in the house at the time.
In Islam, mahram refers to a family member with whom marriage would be considered unlawful, or haram, according to the The Oxford Dictionary of Islam.
She pleaded guilty to the offence.
Based on Terengganu's laws, khalwat offenders can be handed up to six strokes of the cane, fined up to RM5,000 (S$1,420), or three years in prison, for their second and subsequent offence.
On Apr. 17, 2024, Terengganu's Syariah High Court judge sentenced Nurfifi Amira to six strokes of the cane and a fine of RM4,000 (S$1,140), or eight months in jail in default.
He ordered that the caning be carried out on May 6, should Nurfifi Amira fail to submit an appeal within a 14-day window after the sentencing.
The judge also advised Nurfifi Amira to get married immediately to avoid committing a similar offence again.
He said: "You said you wanted to marry, but no action was taken. There is no remorse."
